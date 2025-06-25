Photos: New Look At BACK TO THE FUTURE National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New production photos of the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, now officially in year two out on the road, have been released. Check out a brand-new look at the show below!

Currently, the touring cast features David Josefsberg as Doc Brown, Lucas Hallauer as Marty McFly, Mike Bindeman as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland. Rounding out the company are Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Zachary Bigelow, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Steven Eckloff, Anthony J. Gasbarre, III, Laura Sky Herman, Katie LaDuca, Giovanna Martinez, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Fisher Lane Stewart, Ross Thompson, and Sophia Yacap.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by The TRC Company. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade