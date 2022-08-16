Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cost of Living
Click Here for More on Cost of Living

Photos: Meet the Broadway Company of MTC's COST OF LIVING

Cost of Living will begin previews September 13 and open October 3, 2022 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Rehearsals are officially underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (72 Miles to Go..., By The Way, Meet Vera Stark).

Cost of Living will begin previews Tuesday, September 13 and open Monday, October 3, 2022 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The cast will feature original stars Gregg Mozgala (Lucille Lortel Award winner for his performance) and Katy Sullivan (Theatre World Award winner for her performance), who reunite for the Broadway production, and will be joined by Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Clyde's, The New Englanders at MTC) and David Zayas ("Dexter," Anna in the Tropics).

Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, Martyna Majok's powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. Directing is Obie Award winner Jo Bonney.

Cost of Living's creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (sound design), Mikaal Sulaiman (original music), Thomas Schall (movement consultant), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), The Telsey Office (original casting), and David Lurie-Perret (Production Stage Manager).

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




Related Stories

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one... (read more about this author)


Photos: Meet the Broadway Company of MTC's COST OF LIVINGPhotos: Meet the Broadway Company of MTC's COST OF LIVING
August 16, 2022

Rehearsals are officially underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (72 Miles to Go..., By The Way, Meet Vera Stark). The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day! Check out photos here.
Up on the Marquee: LEOPOLDSTADTUp on the Marquee: LEOPOLDSTADT
August 11, 2022

Broadway is getting ready for the arrival of Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber. Check out photos of the new marquee at the Longacre Theatre.
Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2022 Dramatists Guild AwardsPhotos: On the Red Carpet for the 2022 Dramatists Guild Awards
July 26, 2022

The Dramatists Guild celebrated their 2022 Awards, honoring winners of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photos: Actors' Equity Association Holds Legacy Robe Ceremony Commemorating David WestphalPhotos: Actors' Equity Association Holds Legacy Robe Ceremony Commemorating David Westphal
July 19, 2022

At this half-hour long event, Equity celebrated Westphal's life with a special version of the Robe ceremony, honoring Westphal with a commemorative panel. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event here!
Photos: Meet the Off-Broadway Company of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOFPhotos: Meet the Off-Broadway Company of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
July 13, 2022

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, in a new production by Ruth Stage, will play The Theater at St. Clements beginning previews July 15, and opening night is set for July 24. 