Photos: Meet the Broadway Company of MTC's COST OF LIVING

Rehearsals are officially underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (72 Miles to Go..., By The Way, Meet Vera Stark).

Cost of Living will begin previews Tuesday, September 13 and open Monday, October 3, 2022 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The cast will feature original stars Gregg Mozgala (Lucille Lortel Award winner for his performance) and Katy Sullivan (Theatre World Award winner for her performance), who reunite for the Broadway production, and will be joined by Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Clyde's, The New Englanders at MTC) and David Zayas ("Dexter," Anna in the Tropics).

Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, Martyna Majok's powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. Directing is Obie Award winner Jo Bonney.

Cost of Living's creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (sound design), Mikaal Sulaiman (original music), Thomas Schall (movement consultant), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), The Telsey Office (original casting), and David Lurie-Perret (Production Stage Manager).

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski