Photos: Mark Strong, Lesley Manville, and More Star In OEDIPUS West End

See first look photos of the West End run of Oedipus, a new adaptation created by Robert Icke after Sophocles.

The cast includes Mark Strong (Oedipus) and Lesley Manville (Jocasta), Samuel Brewer (Teiresias), Michael Gould (Creon), Sara Hazemi (Lichas/Understudy Antigone), Gary McDonald (Driver), Bhasker Patel (Corin), Phia Saban (Antigone), Jordan Scowen (Eteocles), June Watson (Merope) and James Wilbraham (Polyneices), with Jim Creighton (Ensemble/Understudy Oedipus & Creon), Derek Elroy (Ensemble/Understudy Corin, Teiresias & Driver), Celia Nelson (Ensemble/ Understudy Jocasta & Merope) and Jake Rory (Ensemble/Understudy Polyneices, Eteocles & Lichas).

The creative team is Hildegard Bechtler (Set Design), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Design), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Tal Yarden (Video Design) and Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director).

Oedipus runs at the Wyndham’s Theatre until Saturday 4 January 2025.

Icke’s production was originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and was presented at the Edinburgh International Festival.