Photos: Manhattan Theatre Club Celebrates Re-Opening with First Preview of LACKAWANNA BLUES

On Tuesday night, Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues debuted on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street, NYC), following the theater going dark for 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special evening included a musical performance by Nanny's Band (Ayode Maakheru on vocals/guitar, Booker King on bass, Barry Harrison on drums, Matthew Skoller on harmonica), pre-show remarks by S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, NYC Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, and a pre-show ribbon-cutting ceremony and confetti celebration to reopen Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.