Funny Girl
Photos: Lea Michele Takes Her First Bows in FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

Michele joins the company alongside Tovah Feldshuh as "Mrs. Brice," and Tony & Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as "Nick Arnstein".

Sep. 07, 2022  

She's the greatest star! Just last night, Emmy-nominated Glee star Lea Michele began her run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. Additionally, Tovah Feldshuh joins the comapny as "Mrs. Brice." Check out photos of their first bows in the production below!

They join Tony & Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo stars as "Nick Arnstein". 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee & Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes stars as "Eddie Ryan".

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

