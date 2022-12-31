Photos: Laurence Fishburne Visits DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Actor LAURENCE FISHBURNE made a holiday visit to catch the Broadway hit revival of Arthur Miller's classic play Death of a Salesman. This was his second visit to the show having seen it when it was at the Young Vic in London. Backstage, after the performance, he congratulated the show's stars, Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke along with the rest of the cast.

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman which opened at Broadway's historic Hudson Theatre on Sunday, October 9, will play its final four weeks per its limited engagement run, through Sunday, January 15. Critics have hailed Death of a Salesman as "volcanic", "transformative", "extraordinary", "electrifying", "groundbreaking" as well as being a Critic's Picks and one of "the Best of 2022" in the New York Times along with the Huffington Post. At the closing on January 15, the show will have played 22 previews and 134 performances.

During its tenure, Death of a Salesman had the distinct honor of hosting the Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden and numerous members of the Library of Congress; partnering with Broadway For All in a 'Salesman for Everyone' initiative providing access for teens across all socio-economic backgrounds to see the production, along with the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem, with cast talkbacks following the performance; and welcomed celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Robin Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Sandra Oh, Leslie Odom, Jr.,Uzo Aduba, Timothy Olyphant, Patti LuPone, La Chanze, John Krasinski, Bradley Whitford, Daniel Radcliffe, Michael Shannon, Teyonah Parris, Ben Vereen and Angela Bassett.

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben.

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.

For tickets and schedule for remaining performances (including special holiday shows) go to www.salesmanonbroadway.com

Wendell Pierce, Sharon D. Clarke, and Laurence Fishburne



Laurence Fishburne, McKinley Belcher III



Laurence Fishburne with Cast of Death of a Salesman



Khris Davis and Laurence Fishburne