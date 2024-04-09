Photos: Lauren Patten, Damon Daunno, Amber Iman Jones And More Star In THE LONELY FEW at MCC Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MCC Theater has released first look photos of the New York premiere of The Lonely Few, a new rock musical featuring an all-star cast including Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Peter Mark Kendall (The Rose Tattoo), Helen J. Shen (Teeth), and Thomas Silcott (Becky Nurse of Salem).

THE LONELY FEW features music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing, Galileo), a book by Rachel Bonds (Jonah, Sundown, Yellow Moon), and direction by Trip Cullman (MCC’s Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow) and Ellenore Scott (Titanique).

The Lonely Few will begin performances on April 26, 2024 with an opening night set for May 20 and a limited engagement through June 2, 2024 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019).

Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure? The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back.

The Lonely Few will feature scenic design by Sibyl Wickersheimer, costume design by Samantha C. Jones, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Jonathan Deans and Mike Tracey, orchestrations by Zoe Sarnak and Bryan Perri and arrangements by Sarnak. Perri is the Music Supervisor, Myrna Conn is the Music Director, and Tomoko Akaboshi is the Music Coordinator. Keyboard Programming is by Randy Cohen Keyboards and Guitar Programming is by Dillon Kondor. Bess Marie Glorioso is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by Beth Lipari, CSA , Phyllis Schuringa, CSA and The Telsey Office.