Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances

The cast features Corbin Bleu, Constance Wu and more.
Little Shop of Horrors celebrated its 1000th performance at Bryant Park Grill!
Guests included Jonathan Groff, Awkwafina, Skylar Astin, Lola Tung, Jenny Han, Alan Menken, Alyah Chanel Scott, Lori Tan Chinn, Bryce Pinkham, Brad Oscar, Joy Woods, Chris Olsen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Chike Okonkwo, and more.
See photos below!
Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu star alongside Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Heidi Chronicles, “Mercy Street”) and Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Mushnik, respectively, as well as Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as, Camryn Hampton, Najah Hetsberger, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Kevin Pariseau.
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson and Avery Brunkus
Awkwafina
Awkwafina and Constance Wu
Awkwafina and Lori Tan Chinn
Awkwafina and Alan Menken
Awkwafina, Constance Wu and Lori Tan Chinn
Bill Lauch
Bryce Pinkham, Alan Menken and Scarlett Strallen
Chris Olsen
Constance Wu
Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu
Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu
Ellenore Scott and Jeff Gugliotti
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold
Lola Tung and Jenny Han
D'Kayla Unique Whitley, Khadija Sankoh, Tiffany Renee Thompson
Jonathan Groff and Corbin Bleu
Michael Mayer, Corbin Bleu, Constance Wu, Jonathan Groff
Sutton Lee Seymour
The Urchins Past and Present
The Urchins Past and Present with Corbin Bleu
Tiffany Renee Thompson, Khadija Sankoh, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley
Tom Kirdahy, Rob Ahrens and Hunter Arnold
