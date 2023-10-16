Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances

The cast features Corbin Bleu, Constance Wu and more.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 4 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

Little Shop of Horrors Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

Little Shop of Horrors celebrated its 1000th performance at Bryant Park Grill!

Guests included Jonathan Groff, Awkwafina, Skylar Astin, Lola Tung, Jenny Han, Alan Menken, Alyah Chanel Scott, Lori Tan Chinn, Bryce Pinkham, Brad Oscar, Joy Woods, Chris Olsen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Chike Okonkwo, and more. 

See photos below!

Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu star alongside Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Heidi Chronicles, “Mercy Street”) and Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Mushnik, respectively, as well as Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as, Camryn Hampton, Najah Hetsberger, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Kevin Pariseau.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson and Avery Brunkus

Little Shop of Horrors
Aaron Arnell Harrington

Little Shop of Horrors
Alan Menken

Little Shop of Horrors
Alyah Chanelle Scott

Little Shop of Horrors
Andrew Barth Feldman

Little Shop of Horrors
Ari Groover

Little Shop of Horrors
Awkwafina

Little Shop of Horrors
Awkwafina and Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Awkwafina and Lori Tan Chinn

Little Shop of Horrors
Awkwafina and Alan Menken

Little Shop of Horrors
Awkwafina, Constance Wu and Lori Tan Chinn

Little Shop of Horrors
Bill Lauch

Little Shop of Horrors
Brad Oscar

Little Shop of Horrors
Bryce Pinkham

Little Shop of Horrors
Bryce Pinkham, Alan Menken and Scarlett Strallen

Little Shop of Horrors
Chris Olsen

Little Shop of Horrors
Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu

Little Shop of Horrors
Ellenore Scott and Jeff Gugliotti

Little Shop of Horrors
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold

Little Shop of Horrors
Jeff Sears

Little Shop of Horrors
Johnny Newcomb & Jack DiFalco

Little Shop of Horrors
Jonathan Groff

Little Shop of Horrors
Joy Woods

Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors
Lola Tung and Jenny Han

Little Shop of Horrors
D'Kayla Unique Whitley, Khadija Sankoh, Tiffany Renee Thompson
Little Shop of Horrors
Jonathan Groff and Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Michael Mayer and Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Skylar Astin

Little Shop of Horrors
Michael Mayer, Corbin Bleu, Constance Wu, Jonathan Groff

Little Shop of Horrors
Skylar Astin

Little Shop of Horrors
Sutton Lee Seymour

Little Shop of Horrors
Teddy Yudain

Little Shop of Horrors
The Urchins Past and Present

Little Shop of Horrors
The Urchins Past and Present with Corbin Bleu

Little Shop of Horrors
Tiffany Renee Thompson, Khadija Sankoh, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley

Little Shop of Horrors
Tom Kirdahy, Rob Ahrens and Hunter Arnold

Little Shop of Horrors
Weston Chandler Long




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Photos: First Look at Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get a first look at Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu in the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors. Check out the photos of the cast in action and learn how to purchase tickets.

2
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get the latest news about the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors as Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu and stage star Corbin Bleu join the cast. Find out more about their notable performances and previous work in film, television, and theater. Don't miss out on this exciting new addition to the cast of Little Shop of Horrors!

3
Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get the scoop on the latest casting news for Little Shop of Horrors, as Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu join the cast!

4
Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan is back on Skid Row this summer in Little Shop of Horrors. In this video, he chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about rejoining the company.

More Hot Stories For You

HADESTOWN Broadway Cast to Perform at Library of Congress and Join Permanent CollectionHADESTOWN Broadway Cast to Perform at Library of Congress and Join Permanent Collection
Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.Janet Dacal, Justina Machado & More to Star in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.
Rachel Bloom To Return Off-Broadway in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW This DecemberRachel Bloom To Return Off-Broadway in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW This December
HARMONY on Broadway to Offer $18.00 Tickets as Part of New Ticketing InitiativeHARMONY on Broadway to Offer $18.00 Tickets as Part of New Ticketing Initiative

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You