Photos: Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, and More in VAPE! THE GREASE PARODY Concert

Last night, Tuesday, March 11, Vape! The Grease Parody played a one-night-only benefit concert at The Town Hall. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund. Check out photos from the performance and red carpet below!

The star-studded benefit concert featured Rachel Dratch as Teen Angel and Amy Spanger as Marty, with Kerry Butler as Sandy, James Carpinello as Danny, Ann Harada as Jan, Jackie Hoffman as Rizzo, Aisha Jackson as Frenchie, Joel Perez as Kenickie; and Jelani Remy as Sonny. Hosted by Seth Rudetsky, Vape! The Grease Parody is directed by Jack Plotnick.

Vape! is a hilarious send-up of the iconic and timeless musical Grease. The show pokes loving fun at all the wonderful moments, sexual innuendos, outrageous characters, rivalries and secret romances from the original, while taking a satirical look at the state of youth culture today, which may have evolved, but never really changes. Vape! is a new musical by Catie Hogan & Sketchworks Comedy, with Lyrics & Additional Book by Billy Recce and Danny Salles.

After originally premiering in Atlanta in 2018, Vape! was scheduled to premiere in NYC in August 2019 at Improv Asylum. Ten days before the first performance, the rightsholders of Grease served Sketchworks Comedy a cease-and-desist letter, claiming Vape! violated their copyright. As a result, Sketchworks Comedy filed a lawsuit against Grease, believing that they were protected under fair use law. After a two-and-a-half year legal battle, Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York ruled that Vape! is, indeed, a parody.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson