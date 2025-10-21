Photos: Kenny Leon, Lencia Kedebe, & More Attend HEDDA Tastemaker Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, October 20, director Kenny Leon hosted a special Broadway Tastemaker event celebrating Nia DaCosta's new film reimagining of Hedda Gabler. Notable Broadway attendees included Tony Winner Tonya Pinkins, Tony Nominee Micaela Diamond, Tony Winner Adriane Lenox, Lencia Kedebe, D. Woods, Isa Antonetti and Wesley Wray, and Maggie Kuntz. Also in attendance was DaCosta, along with stars Tessa Thompson, Nina Hoss, and Tom Bateman. Check out photos from the event below!

Hedda is Nia DaCosta's new film adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler. Starring Tessa Thompson as the title character, the movie is a modern reworking of the acclaimed 1891 stage play. In the film, Hedda finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life. Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt, pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal.

The movie stars Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nina Hoss, Nicholas Pinnock, Finbar Lynch, Mirren Mack, Hamilton's Jamael Westman, Saffron Hocking, and Kathryn Hunter. This marks DaCosta's fourth feature as director, following Little Woods, Candyman, and The Marvels. Hedda will have a theatrical release from Amazon MGM Studios on October 22 before streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

In the original play, Hedda Gabler, the daughter of a general, arrives home from her honeymoon already bored and filled with contempt for her husband and the respectable life he represents. When the reappearance of an old flame threatens both her husband’s career prospects and her stability, Hedda contrives to manipulate everyone in her orbit, becoming the architect of her own destruction.

Over the years, the role has been personified by some of the most distinguished actresses of all time, including Annette Bening, Ingrid Bergman, Cate Blanchett, Judy Davis, Eleanora Duse, Jane Fonda, Isabelle Huppert, and Mary-Louise Parker, among others.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis / Amazon MGM Studios