Photos: Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor & Billy Porter Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD

Director Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' is currently running at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. The production welcomed famous guests backstage, including Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor and Billy Porter. See photos!
Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen.
A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger and Meghan Trainor
Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger, David Thaxton, Grace Hodgett Young, Tom Francis and Meghan Trainor
Katy Perry, Billy Porter and Meghan Trainor pose with Nicole Scherzinger Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young, David Thaxton and The Cast of "Sunset Boulevard"
