Photos: Kate Baldwin and More in THE PROM at The Sharon Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sharon Playhouse is currently presenting The Prom through August 11th.

Check out production photos below!

Broadway's hit musical comedy, The Prom is what Broadway heart is all about! Inspired by a true story, this seven-time TONY Award-nominated musical follows four eccentric Broadway stars who are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a tuneful score and a theme that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Written by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin & Bob Martin, The Prom will be directed by Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress and choreographed by Krystyna Resavy. Eric Thomas Johnson is music director and Judy Bowman CSA/Judy Bowman Casting is the resident casting director for The Sharon Playhouse.

The cast is led by two-time TONY-Award Nominee, Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly! Finian's Rainbow) as "Dee Dee Allen," John Scherer (Kinky Boots, By Jeeves) as "Barry Glickman," Danny Drewes (Rock of Ages, Something Rotten) as "Trent Oliver, Hannah Jane Moore (The Hartt School; Next to Normal, Pippin) as "Emma Nolan," Sophie Nassiri Morvillo (Northwestern University; Falsettos, Fun Home) as "Alyssa Greene," Erick Pinnick (Summer - The Donna Summer Musical, Sunset Boulevard) as "Mr. Hawkins," Savannah Stevenson (Oliver!) as "Angie," Ryan J. Palmer (Something Rotten) as "Sheldon Saperstein," and Tracy Liz Miller (ROE at WAM, The Tempest) as "Mrs. Greene." The ensemble features: Zoe Benjamin as "Kaylee," Anissa Marie Greigo as "Shelby,' Noah Silverman as "Kevin," Nick Traficante as "Nick," Erik Daughterman, Mackenzie Farrell, Melissa Goldberg, Molly Model (Swing), Jonathan Matthew Reyes, Gabi Roller (Associate Choreographer) and Henrique Sobrinho. The Playhouse is delighted to share that the company also features eight local High School teen performers hailing from nearby Duchess and Litchfield counties, including, Josafina Brinkerhoff, Richie Crane, Carlo Desy, Jakob Kerr-Lucero, Mollie Leonard, Tyler Rosenblum, Jessica Sonner, and Mia Tonon.

The Sharon Playhouse is a professional, regional, nonprofit theater producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors as well as talented local community members. Its mission is to entertain the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, while also serving as a teaching theater to encourage aspiring actors and other theater artists of all ages to develop their craft.

For tickets and more information visit www.SharonPlayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: Aly Morrissey Photography