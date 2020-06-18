Photos: KINKY BOOTS Returns to South Korea in August

Kinky Boots is returning to Seoul, South Korea!

The production is set to play at Blue Square Interpark Hall from August 21, 2020 to November 1, 2020. Kim Sunggyu of INFINITE will play the role of Charlie.

CJ Musical has released photos of members of the cast on Instagram. Check them out below.

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Bootsfeatures a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

