Photos: KINKY BOOTS Returns to South Korea in August
Kinky Boots is returning to Seoul, South Korea!
The production is set to play at Blue Square Interpark Hall from August 21, 2020 to November 1, 2020. Kim Sunggyu of INFINITE will play the role of Charlie.
CJ Musical has released photos of members of the cast on Instagram. Check them out below.
⠀ 불같은 성격으로 이따금 갈등을 일으키는 공장 직원 돈 役 #심재현 ⠀ ?1st TICKET OPEN 6월 25일(목) 오후 2시 ⠀ #뮤지컬킹키부츠 ?????????? ?? ????? 2020.08.21 - 11.01 블루스퀘어 인터파크홀
⠀ 불같은 성격으로 이따금 갈등을 일으키는 공장 직원 돈 役 #고창석 ⠀ ?1st TICKET OPEN 6월 25일(목) 오후 2시 ⠀ #뮤지컬킹키부츠 ?????????? ?? ????? 2020.08.21 - 11.01 블루스퀘어 인터파크홀
⠀ 모든 일에 열정을 다하는 열혈 구두공장 직원 로렌 役 #김환희 ⠀ ?1st TICKET OPEN 6월 25일(목) 오후 2시 ⠀ #뮤지컬킹키부츠 ?????????? ?? ????? 2020.08.21 - 11.01 블루스퀘어 인터파크홀
⠀ 모든 일에 열정을 다하는 열혈 구두공장 직원 로렌 役 #김지우 ⠀ ?1st TICKET OPEN 6월 25일(목) 오후 2시 ⠀ #뮤지컬킹키부츠 ?????????? ?? ????? 2020.08.21 - 11.01 블루스퀘어 인터파크홀
⠀ 편견과 억압에 맞서는 아름답고 유쾌한 남자 롤라 役 #강홍석 ⠀ ?1st TICKET OPEN 6월 25일(목) 오후 2시 ⠀ #뮤지컬킹키부츠 ?????????? ?? ????? 2020.08.21 - 11.01 블루스퀘어 인터파크홀
⠀ 편견과 억압에 맞서는 아름답고 유쾌한 남자 롤라 役 #최재림 ⠀ ?1st TICKET OPEN 6월 25일(목) 오후 2시 ⠀ #뮤지컬킹키부츠 ?????????? ?? ????? 2020.08.21 - 11.01 블루스퀘어 인터파크홀
⠀ 편견과 억압에 맞서는 아름답고 유쾌한 남자 롤라 役 #박은태 ⠀ ?1st TICKET OPEN 6월 25일(목) 오후 2시 ⠀ #뮤지컬킹키부츠 ?????????? ?? ????? 2020.08.21 - 11.01 블루스퀘어 인터파크홀
⠀ 구두공장을 되살리기 위해 '킹키부츠'를 만드는 초보 사장 찰리 役 #김성규 ⠀ ?1st TICKET OPEN 6월 25일(목) 오후 2시 ⠀ #뮤지컬킹키부츠 ?????????? ?? ????? 2020.08.21 - 11.01 블루스퀘어 인터파크홀
⠀ 구두공장을 되살리기 위해 '킹키부츠'를 만드는 초보 사장 찰리 役 #이석훈 ⠀ ?1st TICKET OPEN 6월 25일(목) 오후 2시 ⠀ #뮤지컬킹키부츠 ?????????? ?? ????? 2020.08.21 - 11.01 블루스퀘어 인터파크홀
The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Bootsfeatures a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.
Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.
