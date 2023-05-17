Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Company Poses at 1999 New Jersey Prom Party

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Bonnie Milligan, and more.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 2 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

See photos of the cast and creative team of Kimberly Akimbo from last night's 1999 New Jersey Prom party as part of the Broadway League's Spring Road Conference!

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Michelson



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

KIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure Grants Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure Grants

Recipient of eight Tony Award nominations including BEST MUSICAL, the critically-acclaimed new musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO will launch the Great Adventure Grants, a unique initiative that will fund three local high school musical theater productions next year, helping defray licensing, production, and other costs associated with each school's upcoming musical.

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Photo
Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?

Victoria Clark knows what winning Tony Award feels like. Since she took home an award for her performance in The Light in Piazza in 2005 (her first-ever nomination), she has earned four more nods- the latest for her acclaimed work as the titular teenager in Kimberly Akimbo. Watch as we chat with Clark about her nomination in this video!

The Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Will Have a Post-Show Talkback Next Month Photo
The Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Will Have a Post-Show Talkback Next Month

92NY will host a talkback after a performance of Kimberly Akimbo, including a conversation with the cast – Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White – moderated by James Lapine.

Interview: Get to Know KIMBERLY AKIMBOs Alli Mauzey & Why Victoria Clark Says Shes an Photo
Interview: Get to Know KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Alli Mauzey & Why Victoria Clark Says She's an 'Inspiration'

During the second act of Kimberly Akimbo, eagle-eyed fans may notice that Alli Mauzey, playing the character of Pattie, switches the leg brace she is wearing from one leg to the other between scenes. The move is missed by the vast majority of the audience and it’s possible some who do catch it may think it an accident. But for Mauzey it has meaning. It saves her hips, but it also adds another layer to the character: Pattie, already established as a hypochondriac, is so much of one that she could easily forget which leg the brace belongs on.


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Distressed Logo Tee Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Distressed Logo Tee
Kimberly Akimbo Logo Keychain Kimberly Akimbo Logo Keychain
Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch
Kimberly Akimbo Star Socks Kimberly Akimbo Star Socks

More Hot Stories For You

Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Darius de Haas & More to be Honored With 2023 Actors' Equity Foundation AwardsAlex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Darius de Haas & More to be Honored With 2023 Actors' Equity Foundation Awards
HERE LIES LOVE Broadway Theatre Box Office to Open This SaturdayHERE LIES LOVE Broadway Theatre Box Office to Open This Saturday
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure GrantsKIMBERLY AKIMBO Launches The Great Adventure Grants
Jujamcyn and Pacific Indemnity Company Agree to End Litigation Over Coverage ClaimsJujamcyn and Pacific Indemnity Company Agree to End Litigation Over Coverage Claims

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video Video: Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You