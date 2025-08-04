Photos: Josh Gad Rocks the Hollywood Bowl As JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's 'King Herod'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Josh Gad returned to Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend in triumphant fashion after beating COVID to perform the iconic role of King Herod. Check out photos of his performance.

John Stamos stepped into the role of King Herod while Gad was in recovery.

Gad is best known for voicing the beloved snowman Olaf in Disney’s Frozen franchise, originating the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, and portraying LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. Gad will next be seen in A Tree Fell in the Woods, starring opposite Alexandra Daddario and Daveed Diggs.

This new production saw Jesus Christ Superstar returning to its rock roots, featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer and Tony and Grammy award winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. The production also includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Emilio Sosa, projection designer Peter Negrini, lighting designers Tyler Lambert-Perkins and Tyler Glover, sound designer Jonathan Burke, and hair and makeup designer Brandi Strona, with casting by The Telsey Office.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Asher

Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, and the cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR



Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, and the cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, and the cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR