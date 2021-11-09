Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jessica Vosk Celebrates Sold Out Carnegie Hall Show at Amali's 10th Anniversary Party

Guests included Zac Posen, David Burtka, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, Dear Evan Hansen concertmaster Justin Smith, and more.

Nov. 9, 2021  

The stars were out to toast Broadway star Jessica Vosk on her sold out Carnegie Hall show at the Mediterranean restaurant Amali's 10th Anniversary Party on Monday, November 8th. Amali owners James Mallios, Kylie Monagan, Tanya Saxena, Michael Van Camp and Executive Chef Alex Tubero hosted this star-studded fete with which brought out Zac Posen, David Burtka, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, Dear Evan Hansen concertmaster Justin Smith, Broadway & Vine creator Jacob Langfelder, Broadway Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and American Idol star Melinda Doolittle among others.
Check out photos below!
Amali is no stranger to musical talent. The Midtown hotspot plays host to The New Power Trio on Sunday nights with Dear Evan Hansen Concertmaster Justin Smith and fellow Broadway alums performing their own arrangements of today and yesterday's pop music, played on concert-level classical instruments at 7:30pm weekly. And on Monday nights diners can enjoy a dynamic jazz performance featuring a rotating roster of the city's burgeoning Jazz talent, which also kicks off at 7:30pm.
For more information visit www.amalinyc.com

