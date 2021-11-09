Photos: Jessica Vosk Celebrates Sold Out Carnegie Hall Show at Amali's 10th Anniversary Party

Amali is no stranger to musical talent. The Midtown hotspot plays host to The New Power Trio on Sunday nights with Dear Evan Hansen Concertmaster Justin Smith and fellow Broadway alums performing their own arrangements of today and yesterday's pop music, played on concert-level classical instruments

at 7:30pm weekly

. And on Monday nights diners can enjoy a dynamic jazz performance featuring a rotating roster of the city's

burgeoning

Jazz talent, which also kicks off at 7:30pm.