Photos: Jenn Colella, James Monroe Iglehart, and More at American Theatre Wing's 2024 Gala

The event honored “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry', where Broadway stars shine a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero.
Yesterday, September 9, the American Theatre Wing hosted its annual fall gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. The event honored “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry', where Broadway stars shine a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero – from dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don’t miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form.
The 2024 Gala celebrated members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve. The evening’s special concert program featured intimate performances by such award-winning stars as Michael Urie, Santino Fontana, Jenn Colella, James Monroe Iglehart, Brody Grant, Matt Doyle, Amber Iman, Eli Gelb, Joshua Henry, Nikki Renée Daniels, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.
Check out photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Felix Cisneros, Heather Hitchens
Jenn Colella, Lisa Iaccuci
Kenny Nunez
Richard Ponce
Molly Kerns
Jenn Colella, Lisa Iacucci, Camryn Manheim
Nikki Renee Daniels, Camille Liwanag
Jeff Kready, Nikki Renee Daniels
Cheryl Thomas, James Monroe Iglehart
Joshua Henry, Courtney Alfrey
Ashley Longshore
Ashley Longshore, Brisa Carleton
Heather Hitchens, Felix Cisneros, LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Ruthie Ann Miles, Dr. Brian Gill
Matt Doyle, Katy Pfaffl
