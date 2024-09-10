Photos: Jenn Colella, James Monroe Iglehart, and More at American Theatre Wing's 2024 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yesterday, September 9, the American Theatre Wing hosted its annual fall gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. The event honored “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry', where Broadway stars shine a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero – from dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don’t miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form.

The 2024 Gala celebrated members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve. The evening’s special concert program featured intimate performances by such award-winning stars as Michael Urie, Santino Fontana, Jenn Colella, James Monroe Iglehart, Brody Grant, Matt Doyle, Amber Iman, Eli Gelb, Joshua Henry, Nikki Renée Daniels, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.

Check out photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski