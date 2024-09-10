News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Jenn Colella, James Monroe Iglehart, and More at American Theatre Wing's 2024 Gala

The event honored “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry', where Broadway stars shine a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero.

By: Sep. 10, 2024
 Yesterday, September 9, the American Theatre Wing hosted its annual fall gala at Cipriani 42nd Street. The event honored “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry', where Broadway stars shine a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero – from dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don’t miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form.

 The 2024 Gala celebrated members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve. The evening’s special concert program featured intimate performances by such award-winning stars as Michael Urie, Santino Fontana, Jenn Colella, James Monroe Iglehart, Brody Grant, Matt Doyle, Amber Iman, Eli Gelb, Joshua Henry, Nikki Renée Daniels, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.

Check out photos from the event below! 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Stewart F. Lane, Frankie Lane

Stewart F. Lane, Frankie Lane

Felix Cisneros, Heather Hitchens

Felix Cisneros, Heather Hitchens

Eli Gelb

Eli Gelb

Justin Craig

Justin Craig

Justin Craig, Eli Gelb

Justin Craig, Eli Gelb

Kennedy Kanagawa, David Gow

Kennedy Kanagawa, David Gow

Pamela Barbey, Peter Barbey

Pamela Barbey, Peter Barbey

Emilio Sosa

Emilio Sosa

Jenn Colella, Lisa Iacucci

Jenn Colella, Lisa Iaccuci

Camryn Manheim

Camryn Manheim

Kenny Nunez

Kenny Nunez

Richard Ponce

Richard Ponce

Molly Kerns

Molly Kerns

Jenn Colella, Lisa Iacucci, Camryn Manheim

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon

Nikki Renee Daniels, Camille Liwanag

Nikki Renee Daniels, Camille Liwanag

Jeff Kready, Nikki Renee Daniels

Jeff Kready, Nikki Renee Daniels

Ruthie Ann Miles

Ruthie Ann Miles

Cheryl Thomas, James Monroe Iglehart

Cheryl Thomas, James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Joshua Henry, Courtney Alfrey

Joshua Henry, Courtney Alfrey

Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry

Ashley Longshore

Ashley Longshore

Ashley Longshore, Brisa Carleton

Ashley Longshore, Brisa Carleton

David Henry Hwang

David Henry Hwang

Anki Leeds

Anki Leeds

Rachel Antonoff

Rachel Antonoff

Liz Claman

Liz Claman

Frank DiLella

Frank DiLella, Ana Villafane

Frank DiLella, Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Benjamin Rauhala

Benjamin Rauhala

Kennedy Caughell

Kennedy Caughell

Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant, Liz Claman

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim

Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Heather Hitchens, Felix Cisneros, LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Ruthie Ann Miles, Dr. Brian Gill

Ruthie Ann Miles, Dr. Brian Gill

Matt Doyle, Katy Pfaffl

Matt Doyle, Katy Pfaffl

Lilli Cooper, Julia Schick

Lilli Cooper, Julia Schick

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Matt Doyle, Ana Villafane

Matt Doyle, Ana Villafane




