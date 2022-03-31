Photos: Jane Krakowski, Amber Iman & More Attend DIFFA BY DESIGN

DIFFA BY DESIGN stole the hearts of many last week. The biggest fundraiser of the year for DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS) took over 20,000 square feet at Center 415 from March 24-26, beginning with a star-studded Gala Thursday night, co-hosted by architect David Rockwell and Interior Design Editor-in-Chief Cindy Allen, featuring special guest Tony Award®-winning actor Jane Krakowski, and performances by acclaimed Broadway star and Co-founder of Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Advocacy Coalition Amber Iman and cast members from Broadway hit Company (Bobby Conte, Claybourne Elder, and Manu Narayan).

Check out photos below!



Other standout moments included a DIFFA NIGHTS dance party on Friday, a design-industry insider auction with great finds, a couture-filled pop-up shop in partnership with Repurpose and curated by Robert Verdi, riveting panels and activations including weaving with renowned artist Suzanne Tick, and of course, 21 stunning vignettes designed by leading creatives from Rockwell Group, Carl Hansen & Søn, Gensler, and Steelcase, to name just a few.



The three-day event with a theme of coming back together was a massive success, gathering over 2,500 attendees and raising over $540,000 to help those across the country struggling with HIV/AIDS, homelessness, food scarcity, and mental health issues.