Photos: Jake Gyllenhaal Gets a Sardi's Portrait

Stage and screen star Jake Gyllenhaal had reason to celebrate yesterday. The star of Othello was joined by some of his past and present cast mates as he received his very own portrait at Sardi's. Check out photos from inside the special day below.

Gyllenhaal is an Academy Award and Tony Award nominee. For the stage, Gyllenhaal made his Broadway debut with Nick Payne’s Constellations and his musical theatre debut in the Encores! production of Little Shop of Horrors. His New York stage debut in 2012 in If There Is I Haven’t Found It Yet for the Roundabout Theatre Company earned him nominations from the Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards. In his first stage performance since 2002, Gyllenhaal starred in Kenneth Lonergan’s revival of This Is Our Youth on London’s West End, for which he won an Evening Standard Theater Award for Outstanding Newcomer. G

yllenhaal also starred on Broadway in the highly acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George opposite Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford. The musical re-opened the historic Hudson Theatre and played a sold-out 10-week engagement, becoming one of the most successful productions in Sondheim’s esteemed history. Most recently, Gyllenhaal starred in Sea Wall/A Life alongside Tom Sturridge in a tender pair of monologues that originally opened at The Public. The show went on to a hugely successful, limited run at the Hudson Theater on Broadway and for his performance, Gyllenhaal received a Tony nomination in the Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play category.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

