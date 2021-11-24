Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the Second Day of Rehearsals For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for its traditional in-person celebration tomorrow!

Nov. 24, 2021  

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for its traditional in-person celebration, following last year's made-for-TV edition due to COVID-19. BroadwayWorld was there for the second day of rehearsals for the big day, and you can check out the photos below!

Joining the festivities for 2021 will be aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue's Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock's Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Broadway's best shows will also perform including SIX, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and one of Broadway's longest running hits, Wicked; along with a sneak preview of NBC's Annie Live! In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square.

The CBS Broadcast will feature performances from the casts of Waitress and Chicago.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Macy's 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Rockettes

Mick Jones of Foreigner

Kelly Hansen of Foreigner

Foreigner

Foreigner

J.U.M.P. (Jumpers United for Macy's Parade)

J.U.M.P. (Jumpers United for Macy's Parade)

J.U.M.P. (Jumpers United for Macy's Parade)

Matt Berman

Steve Burns

Joshua Dela Cruz and Steve Burns

Steve Burns and Joshua Dela Cruz

Steve Burns and Joshua Dela Cruz

Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer

Rob Thomas

Rob Thomas

Kim Petras

Kim Petras

Kim Petras

Kim Petras

Kim Petras and Boss Kids Dance

Kim Petras and Boss Kids Dance

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste and Dancers

Jon Batiste

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

Chris Lane

Chris Lane

Chris Lane

Zoe Wees

Zoe Wees

Zoe Wees

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton

Nelly

Nelly

Nelly

Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells


