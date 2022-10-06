Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Soundcheck

Rockers on Broadway: She Rocks was presented at Le Poisson Rouge.

Oct. 06, 2022  

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS was presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge. Check out photos from the soundcheck below!

The lineup included Amanda Green - Tony Award Nominee* (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody), Morgan James - (Motown The Musical; Godspell), Alexa Ray Joel - Singer / Songwriter/ Performer; Lauren Molina - (Rock Of Ages, Sweeny Todd), Jim Newman - (Hands On A Hardbody, Curtains), Max Sangerman - (A Beautiful Noise, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Justin Sargent - (Bonnie & Clyde, Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock Of Ages) and Bligh Voth - (The Band's Visit, May We All).

with: Samantha Parrish, Sam Behr, The Braganza Sisters, Isabelle Gottfried, Gracie McGraw, and rising PATH stars: Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Joshua Torchin.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



