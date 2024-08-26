Photos: Inside the Premiere of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Four

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, August 22, the cast and crew of Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the premiere of the fourth season, which debuts August 27.

The event took place at The Paramount Theater & Studio Lot with guests that included returning cast members Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jane Lynch, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. New cast members in attendance included Jin Ha, Zach Galifianakis, and Molly Shannon.

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel after an unexpected death occurs in their New York apartment building. The trio suspects murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

In the new season, the characters will spend some time in Los Angeles as an in-universe movie based on the podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season. It premieres on Hulu Tuesday, August 27. Take a look at photos from the premiere below!

Photo Credit: Disney/Stewart Cook/ Laura Grier