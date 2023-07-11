Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP

Theater Camp arrives in select movie theaters on July 14, 2023.
POPULAR
Pack your bags and get ready to live your best theater kid life, because beginning later this week (July 14), Theater Camp, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon, arrives in select movie theatres.
Platt and Gordon star as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, respectively. The pair are lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.
The cast also includes Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris. Directed by Gordon and Nick Lieberman, the film was written by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, and Platt, based on their short film.
Check out photos from inside the NYC premiere at Metrograph.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Alexander Bello, Donovan Colan, Jack Sobolewski, Bailee Bonick, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb and Madisen Lora
Nick Lieberman and Molly Gordon
Nick Lieberman and Molly Gordon
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin, Alan Kim and Ben Platt
Nick Lieberman
Nick Lieberman
Aneesa Folds and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Aneesa Folds and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Sara Bareilles, Madisen Lora and Bailee Bonick
Sara Bareilles, Madisen Lora and Bailee Bonick
Michael Hartung and Jason Gotay
Michael Hartung and Jason Gotay
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon and Julia Hammer
Julia Hammer
Julia Hammer
Vivienne Sachs
Vivienne Sachs
Maria Zuckerman and Vivienne Sachs
Bailee Bonick
Bailee Bonick
Madisen Lora
Madisen Lora
Donovan Colan
Donovan Colan
Jack Sobolewski
Jack Sobolewski
Kyndra Sanchez
Kyndra Sanchez
Alan Kim
Alan Kim
Patti Harrison
Patti Harrison
Jimmy Tatro
Jimmy Tatro
Owen Thiele
Owen Thiele
Luke Islam
Luke Islam
Maud Arnold
Maud Arnold
Molly Gordon and Maud Arnold
Molly Gordon and Maud Arnold
Michael Bloom and Chloe Bloom
Michael Bloom and Chloe Bloom
Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom
Cody Rigsby
Cody Rigsby
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Michelle J. Li
Michelle J. Li
Lindsay Wolfington
Lindsay Wolfington
James McAlister
Mark Sonnenblick and James McAlister
Lindsay Wolfington, Mark Sonnenblick and James McAlister
Mary Bundy
Mary Bundy and Alex Brown
Loco Ninja
Loco Ninja
Alexander Bello, Donovan Colan, Jack Sobolewski, Bailee Bonick, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb and Madisen Lora
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You