Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP

Pack your bags and get ready to live your best theater kid life, because beginning later this week (July 14), Theater Camp, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon, arrives in select movie theatres.

Platt and Gordon star as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, respectively. The pair are lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

The cast also includes Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris. Directed by Gordon and Nick Lieberman, the film was written by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, and Platt, based on their short film.

Check out photos from inside the NYC premiere at Metrograph.