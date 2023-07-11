Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP

Theater Camp arrives in select movie theaters on July 14, 2023.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Pack your bags and get ready to live your best theater kid life, because beginning later this week (July 14), Theater Camp, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon, arrives in select movie theatres.

Platt and Gordon star as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, respectively. The pair are lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

The cast also includes Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris. Directed by Gordon and Nick Lieberman, the film was written by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, and Platt, based on their short film.

Check out photos from inside the NYC premiere at Metrograph.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Alexander Bello, Donovan Colan, Jack Sobolewski, Bailee Bonick, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb and Madisen Lora

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman and Molly Gordon

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman and Molly Gordon

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin, Alan Kim and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Molly Gordon

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Molly Gordon

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Molly Gordon

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Aneesa Folds

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Aneesa Folds

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Aneesa Folds and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Aneesa Folds and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Laura Benanti

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Laura Benanti

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Wilson Cruz

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Wilson Cruz

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Sara Bareilles

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Sara Bareilles

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Sara Bareilles

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Sara Bareilles, Madisen Lora and Bailee Bonick

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Sara Bareilles, Madisen Lora and Bailee Bonick

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Jason Gotay

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Jason Gotay

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Michael Hartung and Jason Gotay

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Michael Hartung and Jason Gotay

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Susie Essman

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Amy Sedaris

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Amy Sedaris

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Amy Sedaris

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon and Julia Hammer

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Julia Hammer

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Julia Hammer

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Vivienne Sachs

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Vivienne Sachs

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Maria Zuckerman and Vivienne Sachs

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Alexander Bello

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Alexander Bello

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Bailee Bonick

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Bailee Bonick

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Madisen Lora

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Madisen Lora

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Donovan Colan

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Donovan Colan

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Jack Sobolewski

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Jack Sobolewski

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Kyndra Sanchez

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Kyndra Sanchez

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Alan Kim

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Alan Kim

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Patti Harrison

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Patti Harrison

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Jimmy Tatro

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Jimmy Tatro

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Owen Thiele

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Owen Thiele

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Luke Islam

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Luke Islam

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Maud Arnold

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Maud Arnold

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Molly Gordon and Maud Arnold

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Molly Gordon and Maud Arnold

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Michael Bloom and Chloe Bloom

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Michael Bloom and Chloe Bloom

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Cody Rigsby

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Cody Rigsby

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Michelle J. Li

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Michelle J. Li

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Lindsay Wolfington

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Lindsay Wolfington

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
James McAlister

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Mark Sonnenblick and James McAlister

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Lindsay Wolfington, Mark Sonnenblick and James McAlister

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Mary Bundy

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Alex Brown

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Mary Bundy and Alex Brown

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Loco Ninja

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Loco Ninja

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Gabriella Pizzolo

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Gabriella Pizzolo

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Maria Zuckerman

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Maria Zuckerman

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Alexander Bello, Donovan Colan, Jack Sobolewski, Bailee Bonick, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb and Madisen Lora

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Noah Galvin

Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Ben Platt



