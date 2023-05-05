Photos: Inside the Gala Opening Night of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window officially opened on April 27, 2023.

Just last week, Broadway welcomed the final show of the 2022-23 season, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is now running at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Last night however, the show held its opening gala performance, officially celebrating its arrival on Broadway. Check out photos from the big night below!

Starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window is directed by Anne Kauffman and will run for 80 performances only.

Welcome to 1960s Greenwich Village, where loudly proclaimed progressive dreams wage war with reality. This razor-sharp tragicomical satire of "astonishing force" (The Chicago Tribune) invites us into the apartment of Sidney and Iris Brustein and the diverse and passionate social circle that inhabits it. As a rapidly changing world brings uninvited cynicism to their door, the Brusteins fight to keep their marriage - with all its crackling wit, passion, and casual cruelty - from being the final sacrifice to Sidney's ideals.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window debuted on Broadway in 1964, on the heels of Hansberry's meteoric debut with A Raisin in the Sun (1959) and shortly before her death at the age of 34. This will be its first time on Broadway in more than 50 years. Its run at BAM welcomed new audiences and broke every house record at the Harvey Theater. This is the first BAM-produced production to transfer to Broadway since The Gospel at Colonus, 35 years ago.




