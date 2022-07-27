Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the CRITICALLY ASHAMED Season Two Premiere In NYC

Guests came dressed to impress for a night of drinks, music, food, step-and-repeat with acclaimed photographer Aaron Lenhart, and more.

Jul. 27, 2022  

Franca Paschen and Giuditta Lattanzi, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Germany New York and Tessa Faye Talent, LLC, invited guests to the premiere of the second season of their award winning original series CRITICALLY ASHAMED, this week, in NYC.

Guests came dressed to impress for a night of drinks, music, food, step-and-repeat with acclaimed photographer Aaron Lenhart, swag bags styled by Sayfay Beard ( @sayfaystyles), and more.

After an introduction by the head of department of cultural affairs of the German Consulate General of New York, Mariella de Carvalho, Hostess Tessa Faye led a Q&A with CRITICALLY ASHAMED creators Franca Paschen and Giuditta Lattanzi, before screening the second season of CRITICALLY ASHAMED, for all to see.

For more information: IMDB

Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography

Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen



Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen
Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen

Tessa Faye
Tessa Faye

Franca Paschen
Franca Paschen

Giuditta Lattanzi
Giuditta Lattanzi

Dustin Buller, Sayfay Beard
Dustin Buller, Sayfay Beard

Shawn Arani
Shawn Arani

Guest
Guest

Grace Smyth, Hope Spinner
Grace Smyth, Hope Spinner

Guests
Guests

Guests
Guests

Reed Rawhouser, Rebekah Rawhouser
Reed Rawhouser, Rebekah Rawhouser

Guests
Guests

Courtney Stennett
Courtney Stennett

Guest
Guest

Nathan Nolen Edwards, Leah Grace Heffington, Sara Romanello, Chloe Kounadis
Nathan Nolen Edwards, Leah Grace Heffington, Sara Romanello, Chloe Kounadis

Giuditta Lattanzi & guests
Giuditta Lattanzi & guests

Guests
Guests

Guests
Guests

Matthew Corozine, Tessa Faye
Matthew Corozine, Tessa Faye

Guests
Guests

Linnea Larsdotter & guests
Linnea Larsdotter & guests

Sam Franco, Peter Fanone, Trevor Markanovic, Brianna Cala, Gabriel Michael
Sam Franco, Peter Fanone, Trevor Markanovic, Brianna Cala, Gabriel Michael

Chris Russell, Matthew Corozine, Lola Maltz, Hannah Seusy, Danielle Jordan
Chris Russell, Matthew Corozine, Lola Maltz, Hannah Seusy, Danielle Jordan

Guests
Guests

Guests
Guests

Linnea Larsdotter & guests
Linnea Larsdotter & guests

Peggy Queener, Lola Malz
Peggy Queener, Lola Malz

Guests
Guests

Mariella de Carvalho
Mariella de Carvalho

Chris Russell, Hannah Seusy
Chris Russell, Hannah Seusy

Christy Hall, Brianna Cala, Sayfay Beard
Christy Hall, Brianna Cala, Sayfay Beard

Guests
Guests

Mariella de Carvalho
Mariella de Carvalho

Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen
Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen

Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen
Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen

Mariella de Carvalho, Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen
Mariella de Carvalho, Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen

Sayfay Beard, Tessa Faye, Franca Paschen, Giuditta Lattanzi,
Sayfay Beard, Tessa Faye, Franca Paschen, Giuditta Lattanzi,

Tessa Faye, Sayfay Beard
Tessa Faye, Sayfay Beard



