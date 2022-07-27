Photos: Inside the CRITICALLY ASHAMED Season Two Premiere In NYC
Guests came dressed to impress for a night of drinks, music, food, step-and-repeat with acclaimed photographer Aaron Lenhart, and more.
Franca Paschen and Giuditta Lattanzi, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Germany New York and Tessa Faye Talent, LLC, invited guests to the premiere of the second season of their award winning original series CRITICALLY ASHAMED, this week, in NYC.
After an introduction by the head of department of cultural affairs of the German Consulate General of New York, Mariella de Carvalho, Hostess Tessa Faye led a Q&A with CRITICALLY ASHAMED creators Franca Paschen and Giuditta Lattanzi, before screening the second season of CRITICALLY ASHAMED, for all to see.
For more information: IMDB
Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography
Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen
Franca Paschen
Giuditta Lattanzi
Dustin Buller, Sayfay Beard
Shawn Arani
Guest
Grace Smyth, Hope Spinner
Guests
Guests
Reed Rawhouser, Rebekah Rawhouser
Guests
Courtney Stennett
Guest
Nathan Nolen Edwards, Leah Grace Heffington, Sara Romanello, Chloe Kounadis
Giuditta Lattanzi & guests
Guests
Guests
Guests
Linnea Larsdotter & guests
Sam Franco, Peter Fanone, Trevor Markanovic, Brianna Cala, Gabriel Michael
Chris Russell, Matthew Corozine, Lola Maltz, Hannah Seusy, Danielle Jordan
Guests
Guests
Linnea Larsdotter & guests
Peggy Queener, Lola Malz
Guests
Mariella de Carvalho
Chris Russell, Hannah Seusy
Christy Hall, Brianna Cala, Sayfay Beard
Guests
Mariella de Carvalho
Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen
Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen
Mariella de Carvalho, Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen
Sayfay Beard, Tessa Faye, Franca Paschen, Giuditta Lattanzi,
Tessa Faye, Sayfay Beard