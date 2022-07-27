Photos: Inside the CRITICALLY ASHAMED Season Two Premiere In NYC

Franca Paschen and Giuditta Lattanzi, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Germany New York and Tessa Faye Talent, LLC, invited guests to the premiere of the second season of their award winning original series CRITICALLY ASHAMED, this week, in NYC.

Guests came dressed to impress for a night of drinks, music, food, step-and-repeat with acclaimed photographer Aaron Lenhart, swag bags styled by Sayfay Beard ( @sayfaystyles), and more.

After an introduction by the head of department of cultural affairs of the German Consulate General of New York, Mariella de Carvalho, Hostess Tessa Faye led a Q&A with CRITICALLY ASHAMED creators Franca Paschen and Giuditta Lattanzi, before screening the second season of CRITICALLY ASHAMED, for all to see.

For more information: IMDB

Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography



Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen



Tessa Faye



Franca Paschen



Giuditta Lattanzi



Dustin Buller, Sayfay Beard



Shawn Arani



Guest



Grace Smyth, Hope Spinner



Guests



Guests



Reed Rawhouser, Rebekah Rawhouser



Guests



Courtney Stennett



Guest



Nathan Nolen Edwards, Leah Grace Heffington, Sara Romanello, Chloe Kounadis



Giuditta Lattanzi & guests



Guests



Guests



Matthew Corozine, Tessa Faye



Guests



Linnea Larsdotter & guests



Sam Franco, Peter Fanone, Trevor Markanovic, Brianna Cala, Gabriel Michael



Chris Russell, Matthew Corozine, Lola Maltz, Hannah Seusy, Danielle Jordan



Guests



Guests



Linnea Larsdotter & guests



Peggy Queener, Lola Malz



Guests



Mariella de Carvalho



Chris Russell, Hannah Seusy



Christy Hall, Brianna Cala, Sayfay Beard



Guests



Mariella de Carvalho



Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen



Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen



Mariella de Carvalho, Giuditta Lattanzi, Franca Paschen



Sayfay Beard, Tessa Faye, Franca Paschen, Giuditta Lattanzi,



Tessa Faye, Sayfay Beard