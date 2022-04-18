Photos: Inside the Audition Room for The Radio City Rockettes!

This afternoon, The Radio City Rockettes held their 2022 auditions at Radio City Music Hall! Go inside the audition room below as dancers from all over take their shot to join the iconic kick line!

Dancers that attended the audition could receive a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, or an offer to attend the dance company's invite-only conservatory program, a week-long training intensive presented at no cost to participating dancers. Additionally, to create a more inclusive line by broadening the number of dancers eligible to become Rockettes, the organization is expanding the height requirement. The range is widening by an inch, changing from 5'6"-5'10½" to 5'5"-5'10½". Callbacks will take place on Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20.

Auditions will also be held in April for ensemble dancers in the 2022 Christmas Spectacular. Dancers interested in auditioning for the Rockettes or ensemble must register in advance at www.radiocityauditions.com .

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance, as well as their unity both on and off the stage. The Rockettes are unique in that each dancer is an integral and equal link in the creation of the Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall, the Rockettes have inspired and amazed audiences from around the world in their annual Christmas Spectacular, which has been seen by more than 69 million people since it opened in 1933.