Photos: Inside the 78th Annual Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon

Yesterday, May 19th, the 2025 Tony Awards Nominees gathered at The Rainbow Room in NYC for the 2025 Nominees Luncheon to celebrate an incredible Broadway season and share in the excitement of joining a new class of Tony Nominees. See photos here!

Stars in attendance included 2025 Tony Award Nominee George Clooney and Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre Recipient Harvey Fierstein; 2025 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award Recipient Celia Keenan-Bolger and Tony Award Nominee Daniel Dae Kim; 2025 Tony Nominees Jeremy Jordan, Jonathan Groff, Joy Woods, Conrad Ricamora, Darren Criss, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Audra McDonald and more!

The American Theatre Wing’s 78th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 8 from Radio City Music Hall.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

George Clooney and Harvey Fierstein

Jasmine Amy Rogers and Audra McDonald

Louis McCartney and Andrew Durand

Megan Hilty and Debra Martin Chase

Nicole Scherzinger

Conrad Ricamora, Darren Criss and Bernard Telsey

Sam Pinkleton and Jessica Hecht

Julia Mattison and Cole Escola

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff and James Monroe Iglehart

Camille A. Brown