Photos: Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS; Two New Cast Members Join

Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed two additional actors who complete the cast of Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. The production, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, is presented by MTC in association with Cameron Mackintosh and Daryl Roth. Old Friends will open April 8, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Previews begin Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Check out rehearsal photos here!



Newly announced to join Peters and Salonga are Jacob Dickey (Broadway & National Tour: Aladdin, Company) and Kyle Selig (Broadway: Water for Elephants, Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon). The production also stars Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, David Harris, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple-time Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company will also include Kevin Earley, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, and Peter Neureuther.



Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles will present the North American premiere of Old Friends at the Ahmanson Theatre from February 8 through March 9, 2025 in advance of the Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends ran from 16 September 2023 - 6 January 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End. Read the reviews for the West End production of Sondheim's Old Friends HERE and check out photos from the UK opening night celebration HERE!

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy