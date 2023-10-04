Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Company Takes Opening Night Bows

The production opened last night at the Gielgud Theatre, where it is playing until 6 January 2024.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends officially opened last night at the Gielgud Theatre, where it is playing until 6 January 2024.

Check out photos of the company taking their opening night bows below!

The cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway.

Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has Direction and Musical staging by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

