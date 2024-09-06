Photos: Inside Rehearsals for BABBIT Starring Matthew Broderick, Ali Stroker, Judy Kaye & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at rehearsal photos from Shakespeare Theatre Company's second show of 24/25 Season, Babbitt. Based on Sinclair Lewis’s classic satirical novel, the play was adapted from the book by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro and directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashely, who together developed the world premiere production of the play last season at La Jolla Playhouse, alongside star Matthew Broderick. Babbitt runs at STC’s Harman Hall from October 1 to November 3.

Babbitt is a satirical comedy that captures the plight of the modern middle-class American man. Based on Lewis’s 1922 novel, the play follows George F. Babbitt (Broderick), a successful real estate agent, who plunges recklessly into extraordinary rebellion against the conformity of everyday life. Broderick delivers a performance that The San Diego Union-Tribune acclaims as “vulnerable, delicately played, and disarmingly funny.”

The company also includes Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Matt McGrath (The Legend of Georgia McBride), and Chris Myers (STC’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Tony Award-winners Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera, Nice Work If You Can Get It) and Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), as well as Broadway veteran Mara Davi (The Play That Goes Wrong). Also joining the cast is another face familiar to STC audiences, Nehal Joshi, who was last seen as Sancho Panza in Man of La Mancha opposite Anthony Warlow.

Understudies for the company include STC Academy students Tracy DiiBon Coffey, Reese Cowley, and Sadie O’Conor. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA of TBD Casting Co., and Resident Casting Director Danica Rodriguez.

The production also reunites the original design and creative team, many of whom are familiar to STC audiences, including Scenic Designer Walt Spangler (Coriolanus, Camelot, and more), Costume Designer Linda Cho (Measure for Measure, Dog in the Manger), and Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Comedy of Errors, The Matchbox Magic Flute). They are joined by Choreographer Stephen Buescher, Lighting Designer Cha See, and Sound Designer Leon Rothenberg, with original music by Mark Bennett and Wayne Barker.

Babbitt runs in Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Harman Hall October 1 – November 3. Single tickets go on sale on Friday, August 30, and tickets start at $35.