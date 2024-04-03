Photos: Inside Opening Night of STALKER at New World Stages

The production is directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén.
|
Performances are now underway for Stalker, which just celebrated its opening night Off-Broadway at New World Stages. The production is directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén.
BroadwayWorld was on hand at opening night, and you can check out photos below!
Read the reviews for Stalker here.
Swedish street magicians and illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung achieved the impossible by stumping the legendary Penn & Teller on the first season of their long-running television show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” Now Penn & Teller return the favor by producing Brynolf & Ljung in their New York theatrical debut, Stalker, which combines street magic, stunning illusions and physical mentalism, leaving audiences both thrilled and mystified.
In today’s society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker. Stalker is an innovative 90-minute magic show by the Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Get ready for fast-paced entertainment combining street magic and physical mentalism – with a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Peter Brynolf Director Edward af Sillén, Creative Consultant Jack Serio and Jonas Ljung
Peter Brynolf Director Edward af Sillén, Creative Consultant Jack Serio and Jonas Ljung
Director Edward af Sillén
Director Edward af Sillén
Creative Consultant Jack Serio
Creative Consultant Jack Serio
Director Edward af Sillén and Creative Consultant Jack Serio
Director Edward af Sillén and Creative Consultant Jack Serio
Danielle Cabral
Danielle Cabral
Kayla Giovinazzo
Kayla Giovinazzo
Kayla Giovinazzo and Danielle Cabral
Kayla Giovinazzo and Danielle Cabral
Paddy Magee and Charlie Guadano
Glenn Alai
Ryan Widdekind and Ron Lee
Bbilly Council
Bbilly Council
Pascale Roger-McKeever
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Sandy Rustin and Evan Fleischer
George Paschalis and Wittemburg Aldof
Zach Erdem and Irene Gandy
Zach Erdem and Irene Gandy
Brita Filter aka Jesse Carl Havea
Brita Filter aka Jesse Carl Havea
Brita Filter aka Jesse Carl Havea and Jacob Badding
Brita Filter aka Jesse Carl Havea and Jacob Badding
Bryson Bruce and Caitlin Bruce
Tim Sebastian and Lily McInerny
Tim Sebastian and Lily McInerny
Peter Brynolf and wife
Peter Brynolf and wife
Peter Brynolf and Family
Jonas Ljung and family
Peter Brynolf, George Paschalis, Wittemburg Aldof and Jonas Ljung
Peter Brynolf, Hakan Weinberg, Victor Amerling,Olivia Amerling, Rebecca Eichenberger, Corina Winberg, Isaac Amerling and Jonas Ljung
Peter Brynolf, Michael Henriksson, Lasse Karlsson and Jonas Ljung
Peter Brynolf, Darin Oduyoye, Owen Madigan and Jonas Ljung
Matt Negrin, Claire Atkin, Paddy Magee and Charlie Guadano
Jonas Ljung, Nona Hendryx and Peter Brynolf Director
Tinc Productions Duncan Northern, Joe Trainor and Lauren Graneto
Tinc Productions Duncan Northern, Joe Trainor and Lauren Graneto
Tim Sebastian, Director Edward af Sillén and Andrew Petrick
Andrew Petrick, Peter Brynolf, Director Edward af Sillén, Christina Woolard and Jonas Ljung
Peter Brynolf, Olivia Vitale, Evie Parfitt and Jonas Ljung
Ron Lee and Director Edward af Sillén
Uly Schlesinger, David Manella, Oliver Roth, Walt Spangler, Jack Serio, Joe Meyer, Sinclair Daniel and Austin Weyant
Michael Henriksson and Lasse Karlsson
Nathaniel Hill, Betsy Werbel, Hillary Gelfand and Scotty Lockwood
Ambiance at The Party
Videos