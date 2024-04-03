Photos: Inside Opening Night of STALKER at New World Stages

The production is directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén.

By: Apr. 03, 2024
Performances are now underway for Stalker, which just celebrated its opening night Off-Broadway at New World Stages. The production is directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén.

BroadwayWorld was on hand at opening night, and you can check out photos below!

Read the reviews for Stalker here.

Swedish street magicians and illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung achieved the impossible by stumping the legendary Penn & Teller on the first season of their long-running television show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” Now Penn & Teller return the favor by producing Brynolf & Ljung in their New York theatrical debut, Stalker, which combines street magic, stunning illusions and physical mentalism, leaving audiences both thrilled and mystified.

In today’s society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker. Stalker is an innovative 90-minute magic show by the Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Get ready for fast-paced entertainment combining street magic and physical mentalism – with a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
 

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf Director Edward af Sillén, Creative Consultant Jack Serio and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf Director Edward af Sillén, Creative Consultant Jack Serio and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf

Stalker
Peter Brynolf

Stalker
Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Director Edward af Sillén

Stalker
Director Edward af Sillén

Stalker
Creative Consultant Jack Serio

Stalker
Creative Consultant Jack Serio

Stalker
Director Edward af Sillén and Creative Consultant Jack Serio

Stalker
Director Edward af Sillén and Creative Consultant Jack Serio

Stalker
Danielle Cabral

Stalker
Danielle Cabral

Stalker
Kayla Giovinazzo

Stalker
Kayla Giovinazzo

Stalker
Kayla Giovinazzo and Danielle Cabral

Stalker
Kayla Giovinazzo and Danielle Cabral

Stalker
WILL NUNZIATA

Stalker
WILL NUNZIATA

Stalker
Paddy Magee and Charlie Guadano

Glenn Alai
Glenn Alai

Stalker
Lily McInerny

Stalker
Lily McInerny

Stalker
Ryan Widdekind and Ron Lee

Stalker
Darin Oduyoye

Stalker
Darin Oduyoye

Stalker
Bbilly Council

Stalker
Bbilly Council

Stalker
Pascale Roger-McKeever

Stalker
Isaac Robert Hurwitz

Stalker
Neil deGrasse Tyson

Stalker
Nona Hendryx

Stalker
Nona Hendryx

Stalker
Sandy Rustin

Stalker
Sandy Rustin and Evan Fleischer

Stalker
Sidney Dupont

Stalker
Sidney Dupont

Stalker
Adam Kantor

Stalker
Adam Kantor

Stalker
George Paschalis and Wittemburg Aldof

Stalker
Nick Westrate

Stalker
Nick Westrate

Stalker
Irene Gandy

Stalker
Zach Erdem and Irene Gandy

Stalker
Zach Erdem and Irene Gandy

Stalker
Bryson Bruce

Stalker
Bryson Bruce

Stalker
Brita Filter aka Jesse Carl Havea

Stalker
Brita Filter aka Jesse Carl Havea

Stalker
Brita Filter aka Jesse Carl Havea and Jacob Badding

Stalker
Brita Filter aka Jesse Carl Havea and Jacob Badding

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Nona Hendryx and Irene Gandy

Stalker
Bryson Bruce and Caitlin Bruce

Stalker
Tim Sebastian and Lily McInerny

Stalker
Tim Sebastian and Lily McInerny

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and wife

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and wife

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Family

Stalker
Jonas Ljung and family

Stalker
Peter Brynolf, George Paschalis, Wittemburg Aldof and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf, Hakan Weinberg, Victor Amerling,Olivia Amerling, Rebecca Eichenberger, Corina Winberg, Isaac Amerling and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf, Michael Henriksson, Lasse Karlsson and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf, Darin Oduyoye, Owen Madigan and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Matt Negrin, Claire Atkin, Paddy Magee and Charlie Guadano

Stalker
Jonas Ljung, Nona Hendryx and Peter Brynolf Director

Stalker
Tinc Productions Duncan Northern, Joe Trainor and Lauren Graneto

Stalker
Tinc Productions Duncan Northern, Joe Trainor and Lauren Graneto

Stalker
Tim Sebastian, Director Edward af Sillén and Andrew Petrick

Stalker
Andrew Petrick, Peter Brynolf, Director Edward af Sillén, Christina Woolard and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Peter Brynolf, Olivia Vitale, Evie Parfitt and Jonas Ljung

Stalker
Ron Lee and Director Edward af Sillén

Stalker
Uly Schlesinger, David Manella, Oliver Roth, Walt Spangler, Jack Serio, Joe Meyer, Sinclair Daniel and Austin Weyant

Stalker
Michael Henriksson and Lasse Karlsson

Stalker
Nathaniel Hill, Betsy Werbel, Hillary Gelfand and Scotty Lockwood

Stalker
Ambiance at The Party

Stalker
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung




