Photos: Inside Opening Night of STALKER at New World Stages

Performances are now underway for Stalker, which just celebrated its opening night Off-Broadway at New World Stages. The production is directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén.

BroadwayWorld was on hand at opening night, and you can check out photos below!

Read the reviews for Stalker here.

Swedish street magicians and illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung achieved the impossible by stumping the legendary Penn & Teller on the first season of their long-running television show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” Now Penn & Teller return the favor by producing Brynolf & Ljung in their New York theatrical debut, Stalker, which combines street magic, stunning illusions and physical mentalism, leaving audiences both thrilled and mystified.

In today’s society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker. Stalker is an innovative 90-minute magic show by the Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Get ready for fast-paced entertainment combining street magic and physical mentalism – with a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

