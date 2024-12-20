Photos: Inside MERRY AND BRIGHT Rehearsal With Jessica Vosk And The New York Pops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, rings in the holiday season with its annual concert tradition on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Go inside rehearsal for the concerts below!

Merry and Bright features Jessica Vosk (upcoming performances in Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen; previous appearances in Broadway’s Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, and Finding Neverland) and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA in classic carols and contemporary holiday favorites.

“We are so excited to ring in the holidays at Carnegie Hall once again!” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “This annual celebration is always a highlight of our season, and we’re looking forward to welcoming Jessica Vosk this year for her first concerts with the orchestra. We hope to see you there!”

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff