Photos: Inside MERRY AND BRIGHT Rehearsal With Jessica Vosk And The New York Pops

Vosk is the guest artist for the two concerts, presented on Deceember 20 & 21st, along with conductor/music director Judith Clurman and Essential Voices USA.

By: Dec. 20, 2024
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, rings in the holiday season with its annual concert tradition on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Go inside rehearsal for the concerts below!

Merry and Bright features Jessica Vosk (upcoming performances in Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen; previous appearances in Broadway’s Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, and Finding Neverland) and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA in classic carols and contemporary holiday favorites. 

“We are so excited to ring in the holidays at Carnegie Hall once again!” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “This annual celebration is always a highlight of our season, and we’re looking forward to welcoming Jessica Vosk this year for her first concerts with the orchestra. We hope to see you there!”

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 

Jessica Vosk & Steven Reineke, music director/conductor The New York Pops

Jessica Vosk & Steven Reineke

Jessica Vosk & Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke

Jessica Vosk & Steven Reineke

Jessic Vosk & Steven Reineke

Jessica Vosk

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke

Judith Clurman, Music Director/Conductor Essential Voices USA

Essential Voices USA

Steven Reineke

