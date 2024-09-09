Photos: In Rehearsal for GOOD BONES At The Public Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



James Ijames’ New York premiere of GOOD BONES, directed by Saheem Ali starts previews on Thursday, September 19 at The Public Theater. The company is hard at work in the rehearsal room preparing for the show's debut. Head behind the scenes in new photos below!

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames explores gentrification and the growing price of the American dream in his sharp, funny new play, GOOD BONES. A work opportunity to revitalize the blighted neighborhood she grew up in has led Aisha and her chef husband Travis to buy and renovate a charming old house. But as everyone knows, renovation is expensive and stressful—both for buildings and the communities that surround them. Aisha’s young contractor Earl grew up in the area too, but his memories are of more than just dangerous streets and hollowed-out homes. When their purely professional relationship gives way to heated debate about who gets to stay and who must go, Aisha is forced to reckon with the choices she’s made to get ahead and the painful, joyful, complicated ghosts that haunt her dreams… and her dream house. The Public’s Associate Artistic Director Saheem Ali directs this New York premiere play about community, change, and the soul of our cities.

The cast of GOOD BONES includes Aaron J. Anderson (u/s Earl/Travis), Mamoudou Athie (Travis), Khris Davis (Earl), Téa Guarino (Carmen), Sabrina K. Victor (u/s Aisha/Carmen), and Susan Kelechi Watson (Aisha).

The production includes scenic design by Maruti Evans; costume design by Oana Botez; lighting design by Barbara Samuels; sound design by Fan Zhang; hair, makeup, and wig design by Krystal Balleza; and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. Darrell Grand Moultrie is the production’s movement consultant and Jack Phillips Moore serves as the dramaturg. Norman Anthony Small is the production stage manager and Giselle Andrea Raphaela is the stage manager.