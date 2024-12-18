News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Idina Menzel-Led REDWOOD Begins Rehearsals

Redwood will begin previews on January 24, 2025 at the Nederlander Theatre.

By: Dec. 18, 2024
Redwood Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rehearsals are underway for Redwood on Broadway, starring Idina Menzel. The production will begin previews on January 24, 2025 at the Nederlander Theatre. Check out the rehearsal photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Ariana Grande Would 'Love' to Perform With Cynthia Erivo at the Oscars
HADESTOWN Original Broadway Cast Members Will Join London Production
Photos: On the Red Carpet at EUREKA DAY Opening Night
Photos: On the Red Carpet at ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE Gala Night

In addition to Menzel, the productoin will also star De’Adre Aziza, Michael ParkZachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcoxon. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel. 

Redwood is a new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.








Videos