Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

See photos of Ariana Madix, Natti Natasha & more rehearsing.

By: Nov. 27, 2024
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. Check out additional rehearsal photos featuring Idina Menzel, Ariana Madix and more here! 

This year’s Macy’s Parade will feature the biggest stars in entertainment, including Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra. Dance sensation Charli D’Amelio and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia will join the lineup with captivating performances. Stars Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason and members of WNBA Champions, New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant will also make special appearances. Joining the celebration to cut the ribbon and kick off the Parade will be a special appearance by acclaimed actress Alison Brie, the star of the Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign. 

This year’s official national broadcast will include performances from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes. 

Additionally, Idina Mezel will return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year to perform from the BronxZoo’s “Wondrous World of Wildlife” float. Menzel will sing “Great Escape” from her next Broadway project- Redwood.

Other performers will include Jennifer HudsonKylie Minogue, and Billy Porter, with special appearances by Cynthia Erivo, and Cole Escola

Learn how to watch the parade HERE!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy  

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The Temptations

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Kyle Cantrall

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Kyle Cantrall and BOSS Kids

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Kyle Cantrall and BOSS Kids

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The War &. Treaty- Michael Trotter Jr., and Tanya Trotter

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Tanya Trotter

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The War &. Treaty- Michael Trotter Jr., and Tanya Trotter

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The War &. Treaty- Michael Trotter Jr., and Tanya Trotter

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Riverdance 30

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Riverdance 30

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The Kilgore College Rangerettes

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Dasha

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Alex Warren

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Alex Warren, Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Dan + Shay-Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Dan Smyers

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Shay Mooney

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Dan + Shay-Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Dan + Shay-Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Bishop Briggs

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Bishop Briggs

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Bishop Briggs

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Walker Hayes

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Walker Hayes

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Walker Hayes

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Loud Luxury-Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ellie the Elephant

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Indigenous Enterprise

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Indigenous Enterprise

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Natti Natasha

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Natti Natasha

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
LaFuerza Dance Studio

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Natti Natasha

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
WAR

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Lonnie Jordan

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Chloe

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Chloe

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Chloe

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Rachel Platten

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Martha Graham Dance Studio

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Rachel Platten

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Rachel Platten

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Martha Graham Dance Studio

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
T-Pain

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
T-Pain

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Charli D'Amelio

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Charli D'Amelio

Photos: Idina Menzel, Charli D'Amelio & More Rehearse for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Charli D'Amelio




