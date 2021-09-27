Photos: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates First Broadway Preview

Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, just began previews on Friday night, September 24, 2021, at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY), where it will play on a rotating schedule with Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters.

This Is A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force intelligence specialist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

The cast of This Is A Room includes Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell ("Ramy") as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs ("For Life") as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson (Gatz) as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper (Solitary) and Katherine Romans (Men on Boats) will serve as understudies.

The production reunites the full design team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Straight White Men), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Little Dog Laughed), sound design by Lee Kinney (Daddy) and Sanae Yamada (Vive la Void), original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Amélie). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

The production reunites the full creative team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development), costume design by Janice Pytel (Our Town), lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben (The Story of My Life), audio editing & sound design by Obie Award-winner Mikhail Fiksel (Cambodian Rock Band) and illusion & lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo (The Thin Place). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas