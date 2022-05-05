Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENCORES!
Photos: INTO THE WOODS Celebrates Opening Night Gala at Encores!

Into the Woods runs through May 15 at New York City Center.

May. 5, 2022  

Performances officially began last night for New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods (through May 15) is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim. BroadwayWorld was on hand at the opening night gala performance, and you can check out photos of the company below!

Neil Patrick Harris plays The Baker in a cast that also features Sara Bareilles, Denée Benton, Gavin Creel, Jordan Donica, Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Ann Harada, Heather Headley, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Julia Lester, Lauren Mitchell, Shereen Pimentel, Cole Thompson, and David Turner. Joining the company for a finale that highlights the ways theater connects us across time is a 72 person, multigenerational community chorus of New York City seniors and public school students from City Center's Education Department partners, Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, Louis Armstrong Middle School, and Rosie's Theater Kids.

Encores! single tickets start at $35. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Gavin Creel, Denee Benton, Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris

Gavin Creel, Denee Benton, Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris

Ann Harada

Ann Harada

Shereen Pimentel and Heather Headley

Shereen Pimentel and Heather Headley

Shereen Pimentel and Heather Headley

David Turner

David Turner

Gavin Creel and Denee Benton

Gavin Creel and Denee Benton

Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles

Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles

Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles

Denee Benton

Denee Benton

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris

Brooke Ishibashi, Ann Harada, Kennedy Kanagawa and Albert Guerzon

Brooke Ishibashi, Ann Harada, Kennedy Kanagawa and Albert Guerzon

Julia Lester

Julia Lester

Jason Forbach and Mary Kate Moore

Kennedy Kanagawa and James Ortiz

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

David Patrick Kelly

Margarethe Jane Kelly and David Patrick Kelly

Margarethe Jane Kelly and David Patrick Kelly

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles

Gavin Creel and Julia Lester

Gavin Creel and Julia Lester

Gavin Creel and Julia Lester

Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimentel

Cole Thompson

Cole Thompson

Lear deBessonet

Lear deBessonet

James Lapine

Lorin Latarro and Dr. Brian Harris Kopell

Lorin Latarro and Dr. Brian Harris Kopell

Martavius Parrish, Lear deBessonet and Victoria Davidjohn

Martavius Parrish, Lear deBessonet and Victoria Davidjohn

Ta'Nika Gibson, Brooke Ishibashi, Lauren Mitchell and Albert Guerzon

Ta'Nika Gibson, Brooke Ishibashi, Lauren Mitchell and Albert Guerzon

Arlene Shuler

Rob Berman

Rob Berman

Clint Ramos

Clint Ramos

Gavin Creel, Denee Benton, Lear deBessonet, Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris



