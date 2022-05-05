Photos: INTO THE WOODS Celebrates Opening Night Gala at Encores!
Into the Woods runs through May 15 at New York City Center.
Performances officially began last night for New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods (through May 15) is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim. BroadwayWorld was on hand at the opening night gala performance, and you can check out photos of the company below!
Neil Patrick Harris plays The Baker in a cast that also features Sara Bareilles, Denée Benton, Gavin Creel, Jordan Donica, Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Ann Harada, Heather Headley, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Julia Lester, Lauren Mitchell, Shereen Pimentel, Cole Thompson, and David Turner. Joining the company for a finale that highlights the ways theater connects us across time is a 72 person, multigenerational community chorus of New York City seniors and public school students from City Center's Education Department partners, Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, Louis Armstrong Middle School, and Rosie's Theater Kids.
Encores! single tickets start at $35. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Gavin Creel, Denee Benton, Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris
Shereen Pimentel and Heather Headley
Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles
Brooke Ishibashi, Ann Harada, Kennedy Kanagawa and Albert Guerzon
Jason Forbach and Mary Kate Moore
Kennedy Kanagawa and James Ortiz
Margarethe Jane Kelly and David Patrick Kelly
Cole Thompson
Lorin Latarro and Dr. Brian Harris Kopell
Martavius Parrish, Lear deBessonet and Victoria Davidjohn
Ta'Nika Gibson, Brooke Ishibashi, Lauren Mitchell and Albert Guerzon
Gavin Creel, Denee Benton, Lear deBessonet, Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris