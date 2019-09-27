Photos: Harpies and Minotaurs and Gorgons, Oh My! Inside THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL on Broadway
Get a first look at The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the original musical adaption of Rick Riordan's New York Times bestselling novel with a book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and direction by Stephen Brackett on Broadway.
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is now in previews ahead of a Wednesday, October 16th opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street).
As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.
The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the full original company of the 2019 tour: Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.
The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Broadway debut), and is directed by Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Fall Springs, Be More Chill), with choreography by Patrick McCollum (The Band's Visit), with set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rob Rokicki, and music direction by Wiley DeWeese. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, and Jorrel Javier
Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell (top), Kristin Stokes, and James Hayden Rodriguez
Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, James Hayden Rodriguez, Kristin Stokes
James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer
Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Jalynn Steele, and James Hayden Rodriguez
Chris McCarrell and Jalynn Steele
Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes
Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell, Ryan Knowles, and Kristin Stokes
Chris McCarrell and James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Jorrel Javier
