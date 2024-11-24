Photos: Go Inside the N'Kenge Foundation Inaugural Benefit Gala Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The N'Kenge Foundation hosted its inaugural benefit gala on Friday, November 22, 2024, at The Cutting Room, celebrating the remarkable achievements of Producer and Tony Award-winner LaChanze and actress, author, and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete. Check out photos from inside the event below!

Proceeds from the gala went to support "Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical," a groundbreaking project led by a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning team. Directed by Tamara Tunie and produced by Richard Bell and N'Kenge, the musical features a book and lyrics by Trey Ellis, music and lyrics by Shelton L. Becton, choreography by Byron Easley, and arrangements by Everett Bradley. Conceived by N'Kenge, the project celebrates the life and legacy of Dorothy Dandridge, a performer who blazed trails for African Americans in the entertainment industry. As well as the N'Kenge Foundation's Educational Initiatives (including partnerships with HBCUs for mentorship and internships), Community Engagement programs focused on mental health and healing through the arts (in collaboration with Healing TREE), and Media Expansion efforts across film, TV, and literature, including a children's book about Dorothy Dandridge's daughter, aimed at raising awareness for children with special needs.

The night included performances from American Idol's Nya, Tony-Nominee & President of the Dramatists Guild of America Amanda Green, Broadway's N'Kenge, Aisha de Haas, renowned pianist ELEW, acclaimed performers Sam Behr, Jamal Story, Y. Dolly Fox, Kim Lara, Dawn Derow, Jahzara Martina, Mr. Taptastic, and more. Hosting the evening is Ayanna Prescod, a Brooklyn-based theater professional, producer, and founder, with bylines in Variety, Harpers Bazaar, Playbill, Theatermania, and more. The evening will also feature special guest Jawan M. Jackson, a member of the legendary group The Temptations, actor, singer, radio personality, and voiceover artist, best known for his role as bass/baritone Melvin Franklin of The Temptations in Broadway's record-breaking Motown the Musical.

The event featured Deah Love Harriott as the Music Director, and Dennis Creary, founder of Blacks on Wall Street, serving as the auctioneer for the evening, presiding over a live auction that included a one-of-a-kind piece by acclaimed artist Ashley Longshore. The night continued with a Hollywood-style afterparty led by DJ Dina Regine ensuring an unforgettable celebration well into the night.

The gala was produced by a stellar creative team, including N'Kenge, Y. Dolly Fox, Dawn Derow, Kimberly Lara, and Michael T. Clarkston.

The N'Kenge Foundation is dedicated to celebrating and illuminating the legacies of iconic figures like Dorothy Dandridge while uplifting the voices and stories of People of Color (POC) across all forms of media. The foundation's mission is to educate, mentor, inspire, and uplift through the arts, ensuring these powerful narratives resonate with contemporary audiences.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy