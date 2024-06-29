Photos: Go Inside the Farewell Gathering for TITANIC at Encores!

Titanic closed on Sunday, June 23rd.
Titanic concluded its run as part of New York City Center Encores! on Sunday, June 23rd. The company held a closing celebration, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!
Check out the photos below!
The star-studded cast of Encores! Titanic included Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin Anderson, Daniel Beeman, Brandon Contreras, Ali Ewoldt, Leslie Donna Flesner, Evan Harrington, Leah Horowitz, Amy Justman, Michael Maliakel, Timothy McDevitt, Grace Morgan, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts, Matthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.
Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The Ensemble of "Titanic"
Nathan Salstone and Adam Chanler-Berat
Emilie Kouatchou and A.J. Shively
Lilli Cooper, Ashley Blanchet, Samantha Williams and Andrew Durand
Ari Notartomaso and Eddie Cooper
Drew Gehling and Bonnie Milligan
Alex Joseph Grayson and Ramin Karimloo
Brandon Uranowitz, Chuck Cooper and Jose Llana
The Cast of "Titanic"
The Cast of "Titanic"
The Cast of "Titanic"
Martin Moran and Ramin Karimloo
Michael Rosenberg, Lear deBessonet and Jenny Gersten
Maury Yeston and Bonnie Milligan
Chip Zien, Judy Kuhn and Oscar Strauss Schafer
Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper and Eddie Cooper
Deborah Brevoort, Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper and Eddie Cooper
Rob Berman and Lindsay Roberts
Melody Butiu, Jose Llana and Jaygee Macapugay
Brandon Uranowitz and Jose Llana
Adam Chandler-Berat, Evan Harrington, Chip Zien and Andrew Durand
Drew Gehling, Matthew Scott and Michael Urie
Brandon Uranowitz and Zachary Prince
Lora Lee Gayer and Leslie Donna Flesner
Timothy McDevitt and Bonnie Milligan
A.J. Shively and Ashley Blanchet
Jose Llana and Ali Ewoldt
Ashley Blanchet and Family
A.J. Shively and Emilie Kouatchou
Alex Joseph Grayson and Miki Abraham-Grayson
John Behlmann, Andrew Durand and Miki Abraham-Grayson
Chip Zien and Ali Ewoldt
Brandon Uranowitz and Daniel Torres
Eddie Cooper and Alex Joseph Grayson
Colin Anderson and Guests
Brian Sears, Drew Gehling and Evan Harrington
Jenny Gersten, Judy Kuhn and Lear deBessonet
Steve Tannen, Michael Urie, Ryan Spahn, Adam Chanler-Berat and Marin Ireland
Amy Justman, Daniel Beeman and Leah Horowitz
Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts and Michael Maliakel
Emilie Kouatchou and Ali Ewoldt
Ashley Blanchet, Samantha Williams and Lilli Cooper
Ali Ewoldt, Emilie Kouatchou, Ashley Blanchet, Samantha Williams, Lilli Cooper and Judy Kuhn
Andrew Durand, Lilli Cooper and Adam Chanler-Berat
Andrew Durand and Lilli Cooper
Nathan Salstone, Adam Chanler-Berat, Judy Kuhn and Eddie Cooper
Matthew Scott, Nathan Salstone, Adam Chanler-Berat, Judy Kuhn, Andrew Durand, Lilli Cooper, Samantha Williams, Eddie Cooper, Jose Llana, Timothy McDevitt and Brandon Contreras
The Cast & Company of "Totanic"
A.J. Shively and Brandon Contreras
Timothy McDevitt and Michael Maliakel
Brandon Contreras and Daniel Torres
Alex Joseph Grayson and Matthew Scott
Brandon Uranowitz, Samantha Williams, Emilie Kouatchou, Chip Zien and Nathan Salstone
Brandon Uranowitz and Chip Zien
Chip Zien and Samantha Williams
Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper and Eddie Cooper
Emilie Kouatchou, Ali Ewoldt and Ari Notartomaso
Nathan Salstone, Adam Chanler-Berat, Judy Kuhn, Eddie Cooper and Jose Llana
Ryan Worsing, Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn
Andrew Durand, Taylor Trensch and John Behlmann
Liz Casasola, Jose Llana, Jaygee Macapugay, Ali Ewoldt, Mat Hostetler and Melody Butiu
Zoe Zien and Chip Zien
