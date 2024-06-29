Photos: Go Inside the Farewell Gathering for TITANIC at Encores!

Titanic closed on Sunday, June 23rd.

By: Jun. 29, 2024
Titanic concluded its run as part of New York City Center Encores! on Sunday, June 23rd. The company held a closing celebration, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!

Check out the photos below!

The star-studded cast of Encores! Titanic included Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin AndersonDaniel BeemanBrandon ContrerasAli EwoldtLeslie Donna FlesnerEvan HarringtonLeah HorowitzAmy JustmanMichael MaliakelTimothy McDevittGrace MorganKent OvershownLindsay RobertsMatthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.

Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Ensemble of "Titanic"

Nathan Salstone and Adam Chanler-Berat

Emilie Kouatchou and A.J. Shively

Lilli Cooper, Ashley Blanchet, Samantha Williams and Andrew Durand

Ari Notartomaso and Eddie Cooper

Drew Gehling and Bonnie Milligan

Alex Joseph Grayson and Ramin Karimloo

Brandon Uranowitz, Chuck Cooper and Jose Llana

Chip Zien and Judy Kuhn

The Cast of "Titanic"

Rob Berman

The Cast of "Titanic"

The Cast of "Titanic"

Martin Moran and Ramin Karimloo

Michael Rosenberg, Lear deBessonet and Jenny Gersten

Maury Yeston and Bonnie Milligan

Chip Zien and Tovah Feldshuh

Judy Kuhn and Sarah Steele

Chip Zien, Judy Kuhn and Oscar Strauss Schafer

Michael Rosenberg

Lear deBessonet

Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper and Eddie Cooper

Deborah Brevoort, Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper and Eddie Cooper

Rob Berman and Lindsay Roberts

Melody Butiu, Jose Llana and Jaygee Macapugay

Brandon Uranowitz and Jose Llana

Adam Chandler-Berat, Evan Harrington, Chip Zien and Andrew Durand

Drew Gehling, Matthew Scott and Michael Urie

Brandon Uranowitz and Zachary Prince

Lora Lee Gayer and Leslie Donna Flesner

Timothy McDevitt and Bonnie Milligan

A.J. Shively and Ashley Blanchet

Jose Llana and Ali Ewoldt

Ashley Blanchet and Family

A.J. Shively and Emilie Kouatchou

Ramin Karimloo and Judy Kuhn

Alex Joseph Grayson and Miki Abraham-Grayson

John Behlmann, Andrew Durand and Miki Abraham-Grayson

Chip Zien and Ali Ewoldt

Brandon Uranowitz and Daniel Torres

Eddie Cooper and Alex Joseph Grayson

Colin Anderson and Guests

Brian Sears, Drew Gehling and Evan Harrington

Jenny Gersten, Judy Kuhn and Lear deBessonet

Steve Tannen, Michael Urie, Ryan Spahn, Adam Chanler-Berat and Marin Ireland

Amy Justman, Daniel Beeman and Leah Horowitz

Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts and Michael Maliakel

Emilie Kouatchou and Ali Ewoldt

Ashley Blanchet, Samantha Williams and Lilli Cooper

Ali Ewoldt, Emilie Kouatchou, Ashley Blanchet, Samantha Williams, Lilli Cooper and Judy Kuhn

Lilli Cooper and Judy Kuhn

Andrew Durand, Lilli Cooper and Adam Chanler-Berat

Andrew Durand and Lilli Cooper

Nathan Salstone, Adam Chanler-Berat, Judy Kuhn and Eddie Cooper

Matthew Scott, Nathan Salstone, Adam Chanler-Berat, Judy Kuhn, Andrew Durand, Lilli Cooper, Samantha Williams, Eddie Cooper, Jose Llana, Timothy McDevitt and Brandon Contreras

The Cast & Company of "Totanic"

A.J. Shively and Brandon Contreras

Timothy McDevitt and Michael Maliakel

Brandon Contreras and Daniel Torres

Alex Joseph Grayson and Matthew Scott

Brandon Uranowitz, Samantha Williams, Emilie Kouatchou, Chip Zien and Nathan Salstone

Brandon Uranowitz and Chip Zien

Chip Zien and Samantha Williams

Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper and Eddie Cooper

Emilie Kouatchou, Ali Ewoldt and Ari Notartomaso

Nathan Salstone, Adam Chanler-Berat, Judy Kuhn, Eddie Cooper and Jose Llana

Judy Kuhn and Tovah Feldshuh

Ryan Worsing, Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn

Andrew Durand, Taylor Trensch and John Behlmann

Liz Casasola, Jose Llana, Jaygee Macapugay, Ali Ewoldt, Mat Hostetler and Melody Butiu

Zoe Zien and Chip Zien




