Photos: Go Inside the Book Release Julian Schlossberg's TRY NOT TO HOLD IT AGAINST ME: A PRODUCERS LIFE

Julian Schlossberg’s Try Not to Hold It Against Me is a one-of-a-kind autobiography by one of entertainment’s true insiders

Feb. 01, 2023  

Try Not to Hold It Against Me: A Producer's Life is the new memoir from legendary stage and screen producer Julian Schlossberg. Published by Beaufort Books, Try Not to Hold It Against Me was released January 31, 2023.

Check out photos from the book release party below!

A must-read for film, television, and theater enthusiasts alike, Julian Schlossberg's Try Not to Hold It Against Me is a one-of-a-kind autobiography by one of entertainment's true insiders. Schlossberg has partied with Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli. He has experienced the paranormal with Shirley MacLaine and Betty Hill. He has produced for Bruce Springsteen, Elia Kazan and Woody Allen, Sid Caesar and Orson Welles. He has negotiated deals with the likes of Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, and Lillian Hellman. He has interviewed legends including Bette Davis, Alfred Hitchcock, Jack Nicholson, Bob Hope and George Burns. He once testified against The Beatles, yet Mike Nichols called him "the nicest man in show business."

With a foreword by Academy and Tony Award winner Elaine May, Schlossberg's memoir tells the story of a boy from the Bronx who makes it to Broadway and beyond. Written with engaging humor and self-deprecation, Try Not to Hold It Against Me gives readers a behind-the-scenes pass to Cannes and Las Vegas, the lives and homes of the stars, and the rarely seen but crucial work of the producer in the midst of it all. Schlossberg takes us through the trials and triumphs of work and play in his roles as a Broadway, Off-Broadway, film and TV producer; a radio and TV host; and documentarian.

Photos: Go Inside the Book Release Julian Schlossberg's TRY NOT TO HOLD IT AGAINST ME: A PRODUCERS LIFE
