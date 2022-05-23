Photos: Go Inside the 2022 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Ceremony!

The winners of the 2022 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards were announced during a private ceremony on Friday, May 20 at Feinstein's/54 Below. The stars turned out for the exclusive event including Victoria Clark, LaChanze, Jeanine Tesori, David Lindsay-Abaire, Alli Mauzey, and more! Go inside the ceremony below!

The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 22 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Recent Best Play winners include Heroes of the Fourth Turning, The Ferryman and Mary Jane. Recent Best Musical winners include A Strange Loop, The Band's Visit and Hamilton.

Each year the New York Drama Critics' Circle may also award special citations to individuals, groups and/or productions for outstanding contribution. Recent recipients include playwrights Paula Vogel and Taylor Mac, actors Deirdre O'Connell and Lois Smith, and the Broadway productions of Jitney and American Utopia.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas