Photos: Go Inside WATER FOR ELEPHANTS' Tony Party

The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night!

See photos from Water For Elephants's Tony party at Jazz at Lincoln Center below!

Attendees included Grant Gustin, Isabelle McCalla, Christopher Fitzgerald, Paul Alexander Nolan, Keely Hutton and more.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux) and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Photo credit: Marcus Middleton