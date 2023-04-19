Photos: Go Inside Tom Kitt's Sardi's Caricature Celebration
Stars in attendance included Anika Larsen, Ariana DeBose, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.
Tom Kitt has joined the wall of drawings at Sardi's!
See photos below!
Tom Kitt is an American composer, conductor, orchestrator, and musician. For his score for the musical Next to Normal, he shared the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama with Brian Yorkey.
He has also won two Tony Awards and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Next to Normal, as well as Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations for If/Then and SpongeBob SquarePants. He has been nominated for eight Drama Desk Awards, winning one, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for Jagged Little Pill in 2021.
Anika Larsen
Anika Larsen
Anika Larsen and Tom Kitt
Anika Larsen and Tom Kitt
Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius
Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius
Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius
Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius
Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius
Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius
Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius
Executive VP Theatre Ventures at Warner Brothers Entertainment Mark Kaufman and Tom Kitt
Ariana DeBose, Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Ariana DeBose, Tom Kitt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler and Taylor Louderman
Jenn Colella and Tom Kitt
Rob Colletti, Anika Larsen, Tom Kitt, Casey Likes, Lia Vollack, Claire Kwon and Julia Cassandra
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jason Robert Brown
Tom Kitt and Jason Robert Brown
Tom Kitt and Jason Robert Brown
Tom Kitt and Jason Robert Brown
Vivek Tiwary, Tom Kitt, Elizabeth Stanley and Derek Klena
Tom Kitt, Elizabeth Stanley and Derek Klena
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amanda Green and Tom Kitt
Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amanda Green, Tom Kitt, Ariana DeBose and Taylor Louderman
Charlie Kitt, Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto-Kitt, Julia Kitt and Michael Kitt
Tom Kitt and Family
Judy Kitt and son Tom Kitt
President/CEO Music Theatre International Drew Cohen and Tom Kitt
Head of Theatre Department at Endeavor/Agent John Buzzetti and Tom Kitt
Carmel Dean, Emily Grishman, Tom Kitt and Randy Cohen
Julia Kitt, Charlie Kitt, Tom Kitt, Michael Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt
Tom Kitt and Elizabeth Stanley
Tom Kitt and Casey Likes
Tom Kitt and mom Judy Kitt
Charlie Kitt and dad Tom Kitt
Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto Kitt
Henry Platt, Tom Kitt and David Stone
Tom Kitt's Caricature