Photos: Go Inside Tom Kitt's Sardi's Caricature Celebration

Stars in attendance included Anika Larsen, Ariana DeBose, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Tom Kitt has joined the wall of drawings at Sardi's!

Tom Kitt is an American composer, conductor, orchestrator, and musician. For his score for the musical Next to Normal, he shared the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama with Brian Yorkey.

He has also won two Tony Awards and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Next to Normal, as well as Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations for If/Then and SpongeBob SquarePants. He has been nominated for eight Drama Desk Awards, winning one, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for Jagged Little Pill in 2021.

Tom Kitt

Anika Larsen

Anika Larsen

Anika Larsen and Tom Kitt

Anika Larsen and Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius

Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius

Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius

Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius

Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius

Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius

Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt and Sardis Max Klimavicius

Executive VP Theatre Ventures at Warner Brothers Entertainment Mark Kaufman and Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt

Ariana DeBose, Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Ariana DeBose, Tom Kitt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler and Taylor Louderman

Jenn Colella and Tom Kitt

Rob Colletti, Anika Larsen, Tom Kitt, Casey Likes, Lia Vollack, Claire Kwon and Julia Cassandra

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jason Robert Brown

Tom Kitt and Jason Robert Brown

Tom Kitt and Jason Robert Brown

Tom Kitt and Jason Robert Brown

Vivek Tiwary, Tom Kitt, Elizabeth Stanley and Derek Klena

Tom Kitt, Elizabeth Stanley and Derek Klena

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amanda Green and Tom Kitt

Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amanda Green, Tom Kitt, Ariana DeBose and Taylor Louderman

Charlie Kitt, Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto-Kitt, Julia Kitt and Michael Kitt

Tom Kitt and Family

Marcy Heisler and Tom Kitt

Jane Abramson and Tom Kitt

Judy Kitt and son Tom Kitt

Daniel Goldfarb and Tom Kitt

President/CEO Music Theatre International Drew Cohen and Tom Kitt

Head of Theatre Department at Endeavor/Agent John Buzzetti and Tom Kitt

Carmel Dean, Emily Grishman, Tom Kitt and Randy Cohen

Julia Kitt, Charlie Kitt, Tom Kitt, Michael Kitt and Rita Pietropinto-Kitt

Tom Kitt and Elizabeth Stanley

Tom Kitt and Casey Likes

Tom Kitt and mom Judy Kitt

Carole Rothman and Tom Kitt

Charlie Kitt and dad Tom Kitt

Tom Kitt and Rita Pietropinto Kitt

Henry Platt, Tom Kitt and David Stone

Tom Kitt's Caricature





