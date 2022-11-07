Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIFE OF PI North American Premiere at American Repertory Theater

Click Here for More on Life of Pi

The North American premiere of Life of Pi, presented by A.R.T. is playing at December 4, 2022 - January 29, 2023 at the Loeb Drama Center.

Featuring Adi Dixit (he/him/his) in the title role, and Brian Thomas Abraham (he/him/his), Usman Ali Ishaq (he/him/his), Rajesh Bose (he/him/his), Nikki Calonge (she/her/hers/siya), Mahnaz Damania (she/her/hers), Fred Davis (he/him/his), Avery Glymph, Mahira Kakkar (she/her/hers), Kirstin Louie (she/her/hers), Rowan Magee (he/him/his), Jonathan David Martin (he/him/his), Uma Paranjpe (she/her/hers), Betsy Rosen (she/her/hers), Celia Mei Rubin (she/her/hers), Salma Shaw (she/her/hers), David Shih (he/him/his), Sathya Sridharan (he/him/his), Daisuke Tsuji (he/him/his), Sonya Venugopal (she/her/hers), Scarlet Wilderink (she/her/hers), and Andrew Wilson (he/him/his).

In Life of Pi, sixteen-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, and nature is harsh-who will survive? This highly imaginative theatrical adaptation brings one of the most beloved works of fiction to the stage to tell its epic story of endurance and hope.

Written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martell, Life of Pi is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppet and Movement Direction by Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T. Mackay, and Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley.