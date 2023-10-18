Photos: Go Inside ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's 30th Anniversary Show Honoring Melissa Etheridge

The concert featured Michael Cerveris, Will Chase, Morgan James and more.
Rockers On Broadway, an annual music event raising money for charities that include pre-professional training and scholarships in the performing arts, celebrated its 30th Anniversary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall. The concert honored the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.
Check out photos from inside the evet below!
This year's Rockers On Broadway concert featured two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, (The Who's Tommy, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Fun Home); Tony Award nominee Will Chase (Rent, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Kiss Me Kate); Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, Frozen, Once Upon A One More Time); Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical); and Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown The Musical) Singer/Songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock & Roll Man, Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages: American Idol) special guest, Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free), and more!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Donnie Kehr
Ben Cameron
Broadway Bound Kids that includes-Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, June Swan and Audrey Simone Winters
Pomme Koch
Pomme Koch
Ryann Redmond
Melissa Etheridge
Apollo Levine
Apollo Levine
Emily Pandel, Nick Prez and Sam Graham
KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall
Gary Seligson
Nick Fradiani
Jay Leslie
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Reese Rehl
Ty Taylor
Henry Aronson
Gary Bristol, Kevin Kuhn
Steve Snyder
John Clancy
Donnie Kehr
Cori Gardner
Simon Kirke
Kamesh Nagarajan
Simon Kirke
Rick French, Kamesh Nagarajan and Donnie Kehr
Rick French
Rich French
Donnie Kehr
Kamesh Nagarajan, Rich French and Donnie Kehr
Paris Campbell
Ryan Willard and Paris Campbell
Paris Campbell
Christie Brinkley and Melissa Etheridge
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley, Melissa Etheridge and Dolly Fox
Shayna Stteele
Shayna Steele
Lauren Pritchard
Lauren Pritchard
Melissa Etheridge and Donnie Kehn
Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge
Molly Russo
Molly Russo
Jeremy Schonfeld
Jeremy Schonfeld
Isabelle Gottfried
Isabelle Gottfried
John Putnam
Sam Parrish
Nick Prez
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris
Ty Taylor
Ty Taylor
Michael Cerveris, Donnie Kehr and Ben Cameron
Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr
Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris and Donnie Kehr
Marcia Mitzman and Michael Cerveris
Destan Owens, Jeremy Schonfeld, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr
Desten Owens, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman, Donnie Kehr and Ben Cameron
Destan Owens
Destan Owens and Michael Cerveris
Destan Owens, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr
Destan Owens, Michael Cerveris and Marcia Mitzman
Destan Owens, Jeremy Schonfeld, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr
