Photos: Go Inside ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's 30th Anniversary Show Honoring Melissa Etheridge

The concert featured Michael Cerveris, Will Chase, Morgan James and more.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Rockers On Broadway, an annual music event raising money for charities that include pre-professional training and scholarships in the performing arts, celebrated its 30th Anniversary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall. The concert honored the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

Check out photos from inside the evet below!

This year's Rockers On Broadway concert featured two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, (The Who's Tommy, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Fun Home); Tony Award nominee Will Chase (Rent, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Kiss Me Kate); Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, Frozen, Once Upon A One More Time); Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical); and Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown The Musical) Singer/Songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock & Roll Man, Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages: American Idol) special guest, Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free), and more!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr

Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron

Photos: Go Inside ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's 30th Anniversary Show Honoring Melissa Etheridge
Broadway Bound Kids that includes-Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, June Swan and Audrey Simone Winters

Pomme Koch
Pomme Koch

Pomme Koch
Pomme Koch

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Apollo Levine
Apollo Levine

Apollo Levine
Apollo Levine

Emily Pandel, Nick Prez and Sam Graham
Emily Pandel, Nick Prez and Sam Graham

KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall

Gary Seligson
Gary Seligson

Nick Fradiani
Nick Fradiani

Jay Leslie
Jay Leslie

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Reese Rehl
Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Reese Rehl

Ty Taylor
Ty Taylor

Henry Aronson
Henry Aronson

Gary Bristol, Kevin Kuhn
Gary Bristol, Kevin Kuhn

Steve Snyder
Steve Snyder

John Clancy
John Clancy

Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr

Cori Gardner
Cori Gardner

Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke

Kamesh Nagarajan
Kamesh Nagarajan

Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke

Rick French, Kamesh Nagarajan and Donnie Kehr
Rick French, Kamesh Nagarajan and Donnie Kehr

Rick French
Rick French

Rich French
Rich French

Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr

Kamesh Nagarajan, Rich French and Donnie Kehr
Kamesh Nagarajan, Rich French and Donnie Kehr

Paris Campbell
Paris Campbell

Ryan Willard and Paris Campbell
Ryan Willard and Paris Campbell

Paris Campbell
Paris Campbell

Christie Brinkley and Melissa Etheridge
Christie Brinkley and Melissa Etheridge

Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley, Melissa Etheridge and Dolly Fox
Christie Brinkley, Melissa Etheridge and Dolly Fox

Shayna Stteele
Shayna Stteele

Shayna Steele
Shayna Steele

Lauren Pritchard
Lauren Pritchard

Lauren Pritchard
Lauren Pritchard

Melissa Etheridge and Donnie Kehn
Melissa Etheridge and Donnie Kehn

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge

Molly Russo
Molly Russo

Molly Russo
Molly Russo

Jeremy Schonfeld
Jeremy Schonfeld

Jeremy Schonfeld
Jeremy Schonfeld

Isabelle Gottfried
Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried
Isabelle Gottfried

John Putnam
John Putnam

Sam Parrish
Sam Parrish

Nick Prez
Nick Prez

Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico

Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris

Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris

Ty Taylor
Ty Taylor

Ty Taylor
Ty Taylor

Michael Cerveris, Donnie Kehr and Ben Cameron
Michael Cerveris, Donnie Kehr and Ben Cameron

Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr

Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris

Michael Cerveris and Donnie Kehr
Michael Cerveris and Donnie Kehr

Marcia Mitzman and Michael Cerveris
Marcia Mitzman and Michael Cerveris

Destan Owens, Jeremy Schonfeld, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr
Destan Owens, Jeremy Schonfeld, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr

Desten Owens, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman, Donnie Kehr and Ben Cameron
Desten Owens, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman, Donnie Kehr and Ben Cameron

Destan Owens
Destan Owens

Destan Owens and Michael Cerveris
Destan Owens and Michael Cerveris

Destan Owens, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr
Destan Owens, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr

Destan Owens, Michael Cerveris and Marcia Mitzman
Destan Owens, Michael Cerveris and Marcia Mitzman

Destan Owens, Jeremy Schonfeld, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr
Destan Owens, Jeremy Schonfeld, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr



2023 Regional Awards


