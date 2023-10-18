Photos: Go Inside ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's 30th Anniversary Show Honoring Melissa Etheridge

Rockers On Broadway, an annual music event raising money for charities that include pre-professional training and scholarships in the performing arts, celebrated its 30th Anniversary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall. The concert honored the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

Check out photos from inside the evet below!

This year's Rockers On Broadway concert featured two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, (The Who's Tommy, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Fun Home); Tony Award nominee Will Chase (Rent, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Kiss Me Kate); Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, Frozen, Once Upon A One More Time); Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical); and Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown The Musical) Singer/Songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock & Roll Man, Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages: American Idol) special guest, Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free), and more!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Donnie Kehr

Ben Cameron

Broadway Bound Kids that includes-Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith, Claudia Fabella, GG Roberts-Nguyen, June Swan and Audrey Simone Winters

Pomme Koch

Pomme Koch

Ryann Redmond

Melissa Etheridge

Apollo Levine

Apollo Levine

Emily Pandel, Nick Prez and Sam Graham

KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall

Gary Seligson

Nick Fradiani

Jay Leslie

Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel

Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl, Reese Rehl

Ty Taylor

Henry Aronson

Gary Bristol, Kevin Kuhn

Steve Snyder

John Clancy

Donnie Kehr

Cori Gardner

Simon Kirke

Kamesh Nagarajan

Simon Kirke

Rick French, Kamesh Nagarajan and Donnie Kehr

Rick French

Rich French

Donnie Kehr

Kamesh Nagarajan, Rich French and Donnie Kehr

Paris Campbell

Ryan Willard and Paris Campbell

Paris Campbell

Christie Brinkley and Melissa Etheridge

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley, Melissa Etheridge and Dolly Fox

Shayna Stteele

Shayna Steele

Lauren Pritchard

Lauren Pritchard

Melissa Etheridge and Donnie Kehn

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge

Molly Russo

Molly Russo

Jeremy Schonfeld

Jeremy Schonfeld

Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried

John Putnam

Sam Parrish

Nick Prez

Gerard Canonico

Gerard Canonico

Gerard Canonico

Michael Cerveris

Michael Cerveris

Ty Taylor

Ty Taylor

Michael Cerveris, Donnie Kehr and Ben Cameron

Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr

Michael Cerveris

Michael Cerveris and Donnie Kehr

Marcia Mitzman and Michael Cerveris

Destan Owens, Jeremy Schonfeld, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr

Desten Owens, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman, Donnie Kehr and Ben Cameron

Destan Owens

Destan Owens and Michael Cerveris

Destan Owens, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr

Destan Owens, Michael Cerveris and Marcia Mitzman

Destan Owens, Jeremy Schonfeld, Michael Cerveris, Marcia Mitzman and Donnie Kehr