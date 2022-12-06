Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE FAR COUNTRY at Atlantic Theater Company

The Far Country is playing a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Last night (December 5), Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the Opening Night of The Far Country, an Atlantic commissioned world premiere play by Lloyd Suh, directed by Eric Ting.

See photos from opening night below!

The Far Country is now open and playing a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

The Far Country features Ben Chase (Mondo Tragic), Jinn S. Kim (Race, Religion & Politics), Whit K. Lee (Assassins), Christopher Liam Moore (All The Way), Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady), Amy Kim Waschke (Off-Broadway debut), and Eric Yang (Legacy).

An intimate epic that follows an unlikely family's journey from rural Taishan to the wild west of California in the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

The Far Country features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Fan Zhang, wigs, hair and makeup by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by The Telsey Office: William Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Alyssa K. Howard will serve as production stage manager.

Photo credit: Gregory Costanzo

The Far Country
Ben Chase

The Far Country
Whit K. Lee

The Far Country
Jinn S. Kim

The Far Country
Shannon Tyo

The Far Country
Eric Yang

The Far Country
Amy Kim Waschke

The Far Country
Christopher Liam Moore

The Far Country
Eric Ting

The Far Country
Lloyd Suh and Eric Ting

The Far Country
Lloyd Suh and Eric Ting

The Far Country
Lloyd Suh

The Far Country
Christine Mok and Junghyun Georgia Lee

The Far Country
The cast and creative team of The Far Country

The Far Country
The cast and creative team of The Far Country with Neil Pepe and Jeffory Lawson

The Far Country
Christopher Liam Moore, Amy Kim Waschke, Whit K. Lee, Jinn S. Kim , Ben Chase, Eric Yang and Shannon Tyo




