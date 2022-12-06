Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE FAR COUNTRY at Atlantic Theater Company
The Far Country is playing a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.
Last night (December 5), Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the Opening Night of The Far Country, an Atlantic commissioned world premiere play by Lloyd Suh, directed by Eric Ting.
See photos from opening night below!
The Far Country is now open and playing a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).
The Far Country features Ben Chase (Mondo Tragic), Jinn S. Kim (Race, Religion & Politics), Whit K. Lee (Assassins), Christopher Liam Moore (All The Way), Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady), Amy Kim Waschke (Off-Broadway debut), and Eric Yang (Legacy).
An intimate epic that follows an unlikely family's journey from rural Taishan to the wild west of California in the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act.
The Far Country features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Fan Zhang, wigs, hair and makeup by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by The Telsey Office: William Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Alyssa K. Howard will serve as production stage manager.
Photo credit: Gregory Costanzo
Jinn S. Kim
Eric Yang
Christine Mok and Junghyun Georgia Lee
The cast and creative team of The Far Country
The cast and creative team of The Far Country with Neil Pepe and Jeffory Lawson
Christopher Liam Moore, Amy Kim Waschke, Whit K. Lee, Jinn S. Kim , Ben Chase, Eric Yang and Shannon Tyo
December 6, 2022
