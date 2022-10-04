Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cost of Living
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of COST OF LIVING on Broadway

See cast members Gregg Mozgala, Katy Sullivan, Kara Young, David Zayas and more on the red carpet!

Oct. 04, 2022  

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Check out photos from opening night below!

Cost of Living is written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (72 Miles to Go...; By The Way, Meet Vera Stark). The play makes its Broadway debut following its New York premiere at MTC's New York City Center - Stage I in June 2017.

The cast features acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala (Lucille Lortel Award winner for his performance) and Katy Sullivan (Theatre World Award winner for her performance), who reunite for the Broadway production; Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Clyde's, The New Englanders at MTC); and David Zayas ("Dexter," Anna in the Tropics).

Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, Martyna Majok's powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. Hailed by The New York Times as "gripping, immensely haunting and exquisitely attuned," this insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. Directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney, this production reunites acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan.

Cost of Living's creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (sound design), Mikaal Sulaiman (original music), Thomas Schall (movement consultant), The Telsey Office (original casting), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), and David Lurie-Perret (Production Stage Manager).


