Photos: Go Inside Opening Night for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

The show is now open at the Gielgud Theatre until 6 January 2024
POPULAR
The stars were out in force to celebrate the opening night of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Sir Derek Jacobi, Lily James and Wayne Sleep were just some of the famous faces who joined cast members on a night to remember.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Johan Persson & Craig Sugden
Bonnie Langford, Lea Salonga & Elaine Paige
Christine Allado & Bella Brown
Jac Yarrow & Bella Brown
Bernadette Peters, Julia McKenzie, Cameron Mackintosh & Lea Salonga
The company
Christopher Biggins & guest
Sir Derek Jacobi & guest
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You