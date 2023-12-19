Photos: Go Inside APPROPRIATE Opening Night Curtain Call

The cast features Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning and more.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 4 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End

Appropriate Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $107
Cast
Photos
Videos

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer is now officially open on Broadway. 

See photos from curtain call below!

The APPROPRIATE company features Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”) and Everett Sobers (Broadway debut).

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE. 

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Bray Poor and Will Pickens. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, opens on Broadway tonight in a production from Second Stage Theater. The show's star-studded cast includes Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Elle Fanning and more! Read the reviews!

2
Photos: First Look at Fanning, Paulson & More in APPROPRIATE Photo
Photos: First Look at Fanning, Paulson & More in APPROPRIATE

Get a first look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and more in APPROPRIATE.

3
APPROPRIATE Starring Sarah Paulson & More Extends on Broadway Photo
APPROPRIATE Starring Sarah Paulson & More Extends on Broadway

Second Stage Theater’s production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer, has extended three weeks. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Appropriate officially begins previews tonight, November 29, and will officially open on Monday, December 18th for a limited engagement at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. Meet the cast of Appropriate here!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of La Femme Theatre's THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANAPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of La Femme Theatre's THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena StagePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Photos: Inside Opening Night of the Public Theater's MANAHATTAPhotos: Inside Opening Night of the Public Theater's MANAHATTA

Videos

Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHUCKED
Ticket Central WONKA
APPROPRIATE
CHICAGO

Recommended For You